Local, state leaders react to D.C. riot

NEWBURYPORT — The governor has joined the growing chorus calling for President Donald Trump to step down from office after rioters took over the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.
Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, smashing windows and terrorizing staff and members of Congress who were in session to confirm the results of the electoral college for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The riots left four people dead and scores under arrest.
State House News Service said Gov. Charlie Baker called for Trump to step down and demanded that Vice President Mike Pence take over the role of commander in chief until Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20
"The whole thing makes me sick," Baker said Thursday. "Yesterday's riot was a dark moment for our country, made even more depressing by the president's role leading up to it and his wholly inadequate and appalling response to the violence."
Closer to home, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said that Jan. 6, 2021 will be remembered as "a sad and bleak day in the history of the United States."
"It is important for all of us to recognize that what the domestic terrorists did (Wednesday) does not define us or determine who we are, as a people or a country," Holaday said. "Yes, it is clear that we have deep divisions in our country that need to be addressed and I strongly believe that we can and will repair this divide. But it will take time."
She said she believes Americans have the power to shape their own future.
"We are resilient and have shown this time and time again," Holaday said. "We care deeply about our country and our communities and hold dear the qualities of duty, honor, truth and decency. We will never lose our democracy where everyone is welcomed, opinions are valued and where we all belong. This is the country and community that I was raised in and I asked all of you to unite with me."
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse said on Thursday that the violence in Washington, D.C., "should never have happened."
"This was wrong. We are a nation of laws and these laws need to be followed," Kelcourse, a Republican from Amesbury, said. "Rioting and the destruction of property is not how anyone should react to outcomes or things that we don't agree with. It sets a bad example for our kids and is not what our democracy is all about."
Kelcourse said Trump needs to accept the outcome of last year's election.
"President Trump should do the right thing and concede the election and offer Joe Biden his sincere congratulations and his willingness to help in the transfer of administrations," Kelcourse said.
"We need to get behind the president-elect," he said. "We need to respect our system of government and understand that Joe Biden won the election."
Newburyport Democratic City Committee chairwoman Karen Trowbridge said she was horrified watching the attack on the Capitol play out on television Wednesday.
"Regardless of party, I hope everyone was horrified to see that," Trowbridge said. "This president has already done so much wrong and I don't think you ever take lightly making a decision to remove somebody. But I think that this man needs to be removed from office immediately. I don't think he could be trusted and has shown that he is desperate and not sane. For him to be in charge of the country for another 13 days is scary."
Trowbridge said removing a sitting president should never be taken lightly.
"This shouldn't be partisan and I got the sense watching the news yesterday that the Republicans are leaning that way," she said. "So that tells me that they see it as well."
Marshall Maguire, chairman of the Salisbury Republican Town Committee, said Thursday that he personally believes the election was "stolen" but added that violence solves nothing.
"Should they have attacked the Capitol? No, absolutely not," Maguire said. "I'm all for peaceful demonstration and pointing out things that are wrong. But all Trump has to do is sneeze and everybody goes crazy. Nothing has ever been said about the other side and I think that is what caused this violence. There is a lot of frustration about how all the criticism has been going one way."
Newburyport residents Meg Rayne and Kristine Malpica had watched enough of the chaos on TV so they headed to Market Square with a "Biden 2020" flag to protest the situation Wednesday night.
"This was a totally impromptu thing but we saw the news and we said, 'we need to take a stand for peace and democracy,'" Malpica said.
Rayne said Biden was elected the new leader of the country in November and his electoral victory needs to be respected
"The people have stated that this is what is to be," Rayne said. "We need to stand up for that and not let someone take over our government with lies and falsehoods. We cannot stand for that. We have to stand for peace and justice and a country where people think rationally, if that is possible."
"Respect the electoral process," Malpica said. "That is what our country is based on."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
