SALISBURY — North Shore political leaders came together Thursday night for a legislative dinner to address those they serve and to honor former Newburyport Mayor Byron Matthews.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington; Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, gathered at the Blue Ocean Event Center to address members of the community at the formal dinner hosted by the Newburyport and Salisbury Chambers of Commerce.
Harrington opened with a brief tribute to Matthews, who died March 25.
“I had the pleasure of meeting him several times. When I first came to Salisbury, he couldn’t have been more gracious,” Harrington said. “My dad’s cousin Michael, the former congressman, had told me many, many stories about how he and Mayor, uh, excuse me, the mayor, had done all the things they had done for Newburyport over the years ... .
“I just wanted to personally thank all of you, thank his family, and bless his memory,” Harrington said.
Harrington shared a bit of fun with Reardon while discussing one of Salisbury’s most recent municipal hires.
“We were able to hire, and the mayor knows this, a DPW director from Newburyport who’s absolutely terrific and has been off to a great start in the first three weeks,” Harrington said.
Reardon took the stage next, and could not help but continue the banter with Harrington as he explained how much their two communities have in common.
“We share our interest in strengthening our region’s economy. We share an interest in dealing with the effects of climate change, and occasionally we share public works department directors. Sorry Neil, I couldn’t resist,” Reardon said.
One of the goals Reardon highlighted in his speech was finding a new home Newburyport Youth Services, explaining that the project means more to him than just securing a new facility.
“This is about committing to our values as a city and investing in the families that we want to make Newburyport home. We have many strengths as a community, and we want this to be the top choice on the North Shore and on the Merrimack Valley as a place to raise a family, grow a business, and visit for a day or longer. We believe it’s possible to do all three and to do it, we need to make investments in our infrastructure and also in our people. And funding a new home for Newburyport Youth Services will allow us to do both,” Reardon said.
He also informed the community of the completion of the dredging off Plum Island as of Thursday.
“All the equipment should be gone by Sunday for those of you that live out there on the island. And we’ll get that beach opened back up real soon,” Reardon said.
Shand joined Harrington in remembering Matthews during her speech.
“On Monday, the House of Representatives will be honoring Byron Matthews, who died last week at the age of 94. And as I wrote the tribute for Mr. Matthews, I was really struck by the way his vision continues to live in the built infrastructure of Newburyport.
“And I think the challenge for us today is how to match that vision. And I want to thank all of you for putting in me in this position. It is an honor to serve and I look forward to become a partner to you in our policymaking,” Shand said.
Tarr closed out the speeches and also recognized Matthews.
“We are at a really important time and we are going to work together on Beacon Hill to make sure that we have the tools that we need, and we are more than eager to work with you to make sure that people in our communities and in our region to take those tools into their hands and build a brighter future. There could be no better tribute to Byron Matthews than that,” Tarr said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
