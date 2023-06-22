NEWBURYPORT — It may look like a typical housing development, but local builder David Hall insisted to a group of local and state officials that his Hillside Center for Sustainable Living complex is anything but.
On Wednesday, Hall showed his Route 1 rental units to Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and others.
The housing project features 18 homes configured around open space with access to low-carbon transportation, aggressive water conservation, local cultural support, and the capacity for affordable food on-site – powered by renewable energy.
Hall, who owns The Tannery Marketplace in Newburyport, is also building a dozen more homes – with 18 others in the works – and has been using a combination of spray-applied hempcrete, wood and steel.
Shand said the House of Representatives has seen three bills dealing with “embodied carbon” filed during its most recent session and she wanted to show off her home city as a place that is ahead of the curve. Embodied carbon is the carbon dioxide released during the construction, maintenance and eventual demolition of a building or infrastructure.
Shand brought along Massachusetts Climate Action Network Better Buildings Manager Miranda D’Oleo, Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund Executive Director Casey Bowers and state Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy energy policy researcher Cobi Frongillo to get a closer look at the hempcrete mixture Hall has been using to build his additional homes.
Shand said Hall has been incorporating some of the most cutting-edge construction techniques in the nation and she wanted to make sure the innovation taking place in Newburyport is also being incorporated into any policy drawn up on Beacon Hill.
“From what I can tell, the embodied carbon concrete substitutes that are available are not as far ahead as the hempcrete,” she said. “So these people wanted to come up and see what we are up to.”
Hall said the hemp fiber he’s been using utilizes the same materials that local shipbuilders did when fashioning their ropes in the 18th century.
By spraying hempcrete into walls that have been laid flat, Hall said his construction workers have been able to work quicker and more efficiently.
“Nobody else in the U.S. is doing this on this scale and in a tilt-up fashion,” Hall said. “We know having built three prototypes that this is definitely the way to go.”
Frongillo, also a member of the Franklin Town Council, made the trip to Newburyport to get a look at what he called a project on the cutting-edge of the innovative solutions the state is seeking.
“It’s interesting to see advanced projects that are climate-friendly,” he said. “Dawne was telling me about Newburyport and singing its praises in terms of development pattern and some of its climate-friendly planning. She told me about this project and I didn’t know too much about it.”
Frongillo also said he has been looking to promote stronger carbon standards throughout the state and the Hillside Center is a great example of what can be done.
“We’re seeing what it looks like and how far we are from the economics of making that work and what some of the pain points might be,” he said.
Although Amesbury doesn’t have anything similar to the Hillside Center, Gove said she been watching the project from across the Merrimack River.
Gove also said she was recently appointed to the Massachusetts Municipal Association Energy and Environment Policy Committee and knows she will be included in the conversation about approving new policies.
“It’s nice to be able to get over here and see it, up close and in person,” she said. “I certainly want to learn more about it.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
