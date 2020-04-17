NEWBURYPORT — The Board of Health mandated this week that all customers and employees of essential businesses wear face masks, but with masks and materials to make them in short supply, residents may only have limited places to find them.
The board’s order requires the public to wear facial coverings over their nose and mouth while inside any of the city’s essential businesses as defined by Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 executive orders, including restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies. The coverings may include facial masks, scarves and bandanas.
On Thursday, CVS was selling basic face masks over its pharmacy counter for $1.99 each, although they were limited to one per customer.
But other local pharmacies have been having a hard time keeping up with the high demand. On Thursday, Daniel L. Lynch Pharmacy on High Street was out of masks and waiting for more to come in on order. Maria Connor, the store manager, said that like many others, Lynch Pharmacy is also dealing with a supplier that only has so many masks.
“We are selling them, but only when they become available,” she said. “The gist is that pharmacies are open and trying to accommodate customers. Masks are coming in but they’re being allocated.”
Connor said a local woman is making masks for Lynch Pharmacy to sell, but she is also having difficulty finding the pieces to make them.
“The pieces to make those masks are hard to come by — even the people making masks are having challenges,” Connor said.
Mayor Donna Holaday emphasized the importance of wearing a facial covering in public, which could just as easily be a piece of clothing if medical masks aren’t available.
“They can just use a bandana or a scarf, that’s all we’re asking. We really do need to save medical equipment for medical workers at this point,” Holaday said, adding that from her experience, people seem to be complying with the mandate on masks.
“I think people are taking this seriously,” Holaday said. “Now that the surge is upon us, it’s really critical that people are paying attention. Everyone really needs to think like they have the virus and can’t go outside.”
Amesbury Pharmacy, located in the Carriagetown Marketplace on Macy Street, hasn’t had a single mask on its shelf since early March, pharmacy technician Jessica Mullis said Thursday.
“We have not been able to get any face masks to sell, the companies are not sending us any,” Mullis said. “Once they ran off the shelves in early March, we haven’t been getting any, but we order them pretty much every single day and are hoping they’ll come in soon.”
Walgreens on Storey Avenue in Newburyport was out of all masks Thursday afternoon.
Masks and other safety supplies have also been out of stock at Towne Market in Merrimac, cashier Mike Abdel said Thursday. And while the store keeps ordering masks, they’re still not coming.
“People come in looking for the hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes, too, and I don’t have those in stock either,” Abdel said.
Gene Regnier, a pharmacist at Rowley Pharmacy, 169 Main St. in Rowley, said the store hasn’t had masks in stock for “at least two weeks.” And while they keep trying to order different kinds of masks, including the sought-after N95 masks, none have come in yet.
“We have two suppliers who are both out of stock,” Regnier said. “We’re trying to order them and check every day.”
