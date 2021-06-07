DANVERS — A number of students from Greater Newburyport recently graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School.

They include the following:

*Denotes membership in the National Honor Society.

Byfield

Trever Jay Sabatino

Georgetown

Noah Michael Mooney, Mathematics Medal, Chinese Medal

Luke Joseph Surette*

Eric Charles Wing, Athletic Director’s Awards

Merrimac

Timothy J. Sullivan Jr.

Newbury

Charles Farrington Bragg Meurer *

Caden Alexander Vogt*

Newburyport

Patrick John Costello

Harris Dixon Fremont-Smith

Donald Franklin Paglia

Matthew David Quinn, Academic Excellence

Miles Jackson Wauchope*

Peter Sullivan Wiehe

Rowley

Blake Biagio Buonopane*

Aidan Thomas Callahan

Cameron Scott Cummings*

Collin J. Lorenzen*

Jonathan Salvatore Santoro, English Medal

West Newbury

Charles Godfrey Danis,* National Merit Commended Student, Academic Excellence, Student Athlete Award

Eoin Murphy McDonough

Brendan C. O’Friel, *Academic Excellence.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you