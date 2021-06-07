DANVERS — A number of students from Greater Newburyport recently graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School.
They include the following:
*Denotes membership in the National Honor Society.
Byfield
Trever Jay Sabatino
Georgetown
Noah Michael Mooney, Mathematics Medal, Chinese Medal
Luke Joseph Surette*
Eric Charles Wing, Athletic Director’s Awards
Merrimac
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr.
Newbury
Charles Farrington Bragg Meurer *
Caden Alexander Vogt*
Newburyport
Patrick John Costello
Harris Dixon Fremont-Smith
Donald Franklin Paglia
Matthew David Quinn, Academic Excellence
Miles Jackson Wauchope*
Peter Sullivan Wiehe
Rowley
Blake Biagio Buonopane*
Aidan Thomas Callahan
Cameron Scott Cummings*
Collin J. Lorenzen*
Jonathan Salvatore Santoro, English Medal
West Newbury
Charles Godfrey Danis,* National Merit Commended Student, Academic Excellence, Student Athlete Award
Eoin Murphy McDonough
Brendan C. O’Friel, *Academic Excellence.
