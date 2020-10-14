NEWBURYPORT – Two Newburyport High School students were accepted into the 2020-21 Jewish Teen Initiative Peer Leadership Fellows program, now a part of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.
Nathan Barry, 16, and Hannah Gross, 15, are among 15 North Shore teens selected for the program. Fellows are trained to be catalysts to better connect their peers to Jewish life. Both teens are members of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
“I am very excited to help engage other Jewish teenagers in the North Shore Jewish community,” Barry said.
Gross also said she is looking forward to the program and “engaging with other Jewish teens in the area and learning new leadership skills.”
