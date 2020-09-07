The state primary election drew an unexpectedly strong crowd of Greater Newburyport voters to the polls following an early voting period during which residents mostly preferred to vote by mail.
Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones reported that 3,125 of the city’s residents voted early by mail, while only 451 people voted early in person. And on primary day, 3,196 city voters went to their polling places in person.
Overall, the primary drew 44% of the city’s roughly 15,000 registered voters to the polls — a number that Jones said was likely higher due to the ease of voting by mail.
Jones said the primary’s biggest surprise was the large number of residents who received mail-in ballots but did not return them, instead opting to vote in person on the day of the election.
“I think it was unexpected that it was so heavy the day of the election because early voting was so light, so we came to the conclusion that everyone wanted to vote by mail,” he said.
Most of Merrimac’s primary voters cast their ballots early. The town also saw steady voting at the polls, according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
Based on preliminary numbers, Merrimac received 1,873 votes by Tuesday with 1,352 ballots being cast early, either in person or through the mail.
“We had a steady stream of voters all day long Tuesday and it was great to see everyone come out and exercise their voting rights,” Lay Sabbagh said.
Turnout was also steady at the Hilton Senior Center in Salisbury, where Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said 1,884 people voted by 4 p.m.
Salisbury has roughly 4,800 registered voters and 1,884 people had voted in person by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said 143 people voted during the early voting period and close to 1,000 people voted by mail.
Of the 12,818 registered voters in Amesbury, 2,866 voted during the early voting period while 117 voted absentee. Just under 3,000 people had gone to Amesbury High School to vote in person by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the city clerk’s office.
Jones said he was pleased with Newburyport’s ability to handle the large number of mail-in ballots, which came in droves in the days leading up to the election.
“The volume of vote-by-mail was the game changer, and the post office was terrific to deal with. We would go over several times a day and ask for ballots, that’s one reason why we were able to stay on top of it,” Jones said. “We reacted quickly and built a team, and we had a lot of hardworking people come forward to help us.”
Jones said he expects similar results in November — lots of mail-in ballots with a slow trickle of early in-person voters and a big turnout on Election Day even though there will be a 14-day early voting period.
“People don’t seem to be taking as much advantage of that option (early in-person voting), which is a surprise,” Jones said. “There are a lot of traditionalists I think that want to vote the day of the election.”
And while the November election is sure to bring bigger crowds to the polls, Jones said he felt confident that poll workers would be able to keep crowds socially distanced, while also handling even more mail-in ballots.
“I’d expect we’ll have more than double the amount of people on Nov. 3, but I think we’ll be OK with the occasional line,” Jones said.
Jones added, “It goes without saying that people need to have faith in the system because it did work. I think everyone should be encouraged. There was a lot of negative press about the election, but we got it done.”
For Newburyport’s primary results, visit https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/newburyport-primary-results/article_76dfde7e-eccd-11ea-81c7-9f4083177733.html.
