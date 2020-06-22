NEWBURYPORT — Two local women are raising awareness about microplastics and in particular, “nurdles,” which are polluting Plum Island’s salt marshes.
Nurdles are small, plastic pellets produced by petrochemical plants and later molded into plastic products. The pellets, about the size of lentils, often escape these plants and leak into waterways, ultimately ending up in salt marshes.
Andrea Boyko, a Belchertown resident with a house on Plum Island, said she first discovered nurdles last summer and once she found the first few, she couldn’t stop seeing them.
“I felt like I had this horrible secret that I knew about and nobody else knew,” she said.
Recently, Boyko connected with local photographer Lani Shumway and together, they hope to mobilize the community.
Shumway, an active participant in beach cleanups and a member of local group Sustainable Seacoast, said she was “speechless” about the amount of trash and plastic she found littered in the salt marshes.
“I’ve participated in beach cleanups, but I didn’t realize that that also transfers to the salt marshes,” she said.
Boyko’s interest in plastic waste started in her childhood. In the days before recycling became popular, she said her mother often found her taking items out of the trash and using them to make crafts.
Now, Boyko is a mother of three children, living in a nearly plastic-free home, and the owner of Bula Jean’s Boutique, an online shop through which she makes and sells shoes and other products using recycled materials.
“I don’t know where my fascination came with it, but I just love our planet and having kids really solidifies the fact that they’re the ones losing out,” she said of her environmental calling.
Her interest is not just in recycling materials, it’s about reducing plastic use.
“It’s about the beginning process,” Boyko said, adding that she and her children make art with a lot of the plastic they pick up on the beaches.
Nurdles also aren’t the only waste of concern. Trash, recyclables and even those small plastic disks — which escaped a Hooksett, New Hampshire, wastewater treatment in 2011 — can be found strewn around the salt marshes.
It’s nurdles, however, that truly frustrate Boyko because unlike other types of plastic, they haven’t actually been used in a product, she said.
“We need to find out where they’re coming from, how they’re being released and why, and hold (the people behind the waste) accountable,” Boyko said.
Nurdles are harmful because they are small and often mistaken by animals for food. Boyko said they can be found in the bellies of fish, which people later eat. Nurdles can also come in contact with toxic chemicals, which is why she advises wearing gloves when cleaning them up.
Shumway and Boyko are still planning their next moves. Right now, they are focused on educating others about nurdles and hopefully, setting up a beach cleanup in the near future.
To learn more or to get involved, contact Shumway at lanzshumway@yahoo.com and/or Boyko at futureleadersofghana@yahoo.com.
Shumway, who has lived all over New England, said Newburyport is “the sweet spot” — a place she feels most “at home” and a place she truly cares about.
“Whatever we can do in our community and beyond would be amazing,” she said.
