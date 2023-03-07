NEWBURYPORT — Since its inception in 2020, the Women’s Business League of Greater Newburyport has become particularly successful, with the chapter at maximum membership. Today, the chapter will host its latest networking event.
“What makes WBL special is the real attention to relationships,” said Meghan Kinsey, owner of Motivate. Barre•Cardio•Nutrition in Rowley and Amesbury and a local chapter leader along with Corrin Bomberger.
The networking event begins at 5:30 p.m. with other chapters from the area at NU Kitchen at 19 Pleasant St. in Newburyport. About 50 women from various chapters will participate in a “speed networking” event, which Kinsey described as similar to speed dating in that women will get three to four minutes to network with another person before moving on to talk to others.
The Women’s Business League’s mission is to encourage, empower and inspire women to achieve the highest and best version of themselves and their business through the power of connection, according to the organization’s website. The league is a community where women connect, grow and prosper.
The organization was founded in Georgetown by Amy Pocsik and Melissa Gilbo in 2018. Since then, the league has expanded throughout Massachusetts to California, Washington, D.C., Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Virtual chapters are also available throughout most states.
Pocsik said one reason for starting the league was a career transition she underwent shortly before its founding, which was the first time she had to go out and get her own clients. It led to a lot of networking that left her feeling depleted.
But through networking, she met her business partner, Gilbo, who had been working in insurance for more than 20 years and asked, “Where do women like us, working moms, get together and work together?”
Through meetings, socials, gatherings, networking events and mix-and-mingles with other chapters, they aim to help women in business build their relationships so they can work together.
Most of the women involved are business owners or work for large corporations.
Kinsey said the Greater Newburyport chapter just celebrated its third anniversary and has a maximum of 25 members. They have in-person meetings twice a month.
She said when people want to join, it is typically by word of mouth or via social media posts, where they might be invited to a meeting and then apply to join. Membership fees start at $697 per year or $199 per quarter.
Kinsey said many of her friendships stem from the league.
“The fact we are relationship based is probably what sets us apart most,” she added.
Emphasizing that WBL always presents new opportunities for members to learn as well as monthly Zoom meetings for every chapter across the country to meet and network with women from other states, Kinsey said it is the best group she has joined.
Poscik added “we know from research that women succeed with a tight inner circle but also succeed with a larger national network, we have calls with women from all of our chapters once a month and we try to establish meaningful relationship in breakout rooms, they get to foster their relationships, build their brands.”
She said they also host a monthly “power hour” because they believe “everyone has something to learn and something to teach.”
“There’s a real camaraderie to this and it’s great, it’s special, it really is,” Kinsey said.
Pocsik said the league wants to emphasize its appreciation for chapter members and leaders.
“We’re so grateful for Meghan and Corrin ... . We have such an appreciation for our members, they really believe in our core values of kindness, generosity and connection, and for our leaders for giving all of their love and hard work and attention, it would never be what it is without them,” she said.
On Wednesday, the chapter will host a soldout International Women’s Day event at the Blue Ocean Center in Salisbury from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., bringing in members from Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire as well as patrons who just want to come together to celebrate the day.
“It has been the greatest joy, I can’t even express in words what it has meant to see women come together in kindness and generosity to help build businesses up,” Poscik said.
Any questions or inquiries about starting local chapters can be sent to info@womensbusinessleague.com.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
