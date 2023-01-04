NEWBURYPORT — Since the 1990s, YWCA Greater Newburyport has been honoring the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and this year will be no different when it presents its 30th annual celebration next week.
YWCA Greater Newburyport Executive Director John Feehan said the “Martin Luther King: The Art of Racial Justice” event on Jan. 12 at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center will feature artists from Elevated Thought who will help the audience reflect on quotations from King’s last work before his assassination in 1968, “The Trumpet of Conscience.”
“They are a group out of Lawrence and they help students, and everybody, think about social justice issues, including racial justice,” Feehan said. “Artists will lead discussion sessions and guide groups of attendees in creating art that reflects sentiments in the quotations. We will then combine all the art into one collage representing group reactions to the words of Dr. King.”
Feehan added that the YWCA has been working with a group of local high school students who plan the annual MLK event each year.
Amesbury High School senior Lucy Dore has been involved with planning the event, which she said will include hands-on art making.
“I think it’s a good combination of speaking and actually putting together an activity,” she said. “We wanted to do something with art and Elevated Thought responded to us very quickly. They were super cool with all their programs and they had done something like this in the past, so we knew they could help guide us.”
Dore attended the YWCA’s MLK event in 2020 and said it left her with a greater sense of community.
“You obviously learn something new and that’s our goal, bringing awareness to MLK and just talking to people and keeping his ideas and his spirit alive,” she said.
Feehan is beginning his 14th year with the YWCA and said the annual MLK event raises awareness in the community.
“Our mission is eliminating racism and empowering women and we see the nexus of those two things, where the most disadvantaged people in our society are usually women of color,” he said. “Dr. King set in motion a lot of the civil rights that people enjoy today. But the work is not yet finished. We feel we still have a way to go to ensure that there’s racial equality in our culture and in our society. So we will be celebrating his life and his legacy but there’s still a lot of of work unfinished.”
Feehan thanked the event’s sponsor, Garrison Inn, and said he greatly appreciated the support of the city’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Alliance.
Tickets are $10 for adults and admission is free for students. Advanced ticket purchases are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register go to www.ywcanewburyport.org.
“Tickets are limited because the space at the Senior/Community Center is limited. We think it’s going to be a great opportunity to learn more and reflect on racial justice,” Feehan said.
The Newburyport Senior/Community Center is at 331 High St. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
