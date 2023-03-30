NEWBURYPORT — The YWCA Greater Newburyport will hold its annual Engaging Communities fundraising luncheon on Thursday, April 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Brewing Company at 40 Parker St.
“Our theme this year is 'Our Children, Our Future’ and we will be showcasing the child care programs that have been a critical factor in empowering women to return to the workforce while helping children grow and thrive,” YWCA Greater Newburyport Executive Director John Feehan said. “This is a great opportunity to enjoy lunch in a casual atmosphere while visiting with our staff and other members of the community, and to learn more about the child care, affordable housing, health and wellness and racial justice programs we offer.”
To purchase tickets or to sponsor this event, go to the link from the YWCA Greater Newburyport website: YWCA Greater Newburyport · ECL 23 (lglforms.com), or call the main office at 978-465-9922.
The ticket covers lunch and the Riverwalk Brewing will offer a cash bar for this event.
For more information about the YWCA of Greater Newburyport, visit www.ywcagreaternewburyport.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.