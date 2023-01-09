NEWBURYPORT — After more than 20 years of overseeing the Newburyport Adult and Community Education Center, Victoria “Vicki” Hendrickson is retiring as director.
Hendrickson will be replaced by Patty St. John, former director of membership development for the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Hendrickson started up NACE in 2000 after getting a job as a substitute teacher for Newburyport Public Schools and taking professional development courses taught by Newburyport faculty members.
“There were so many incredible classes and I thought there should be an adult education program so I am not the only person benefiting from this,” she said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said Hendrickson has been synonymous with adult education in Newburyport, and has done outstanding work for the program.
“I’ve been lucky enough to know Vicki most of my life and I have witnessed firsthand her commitment to adult education here in Newburyport. She put her whole heart and soul into this program. We wish her the very best for the future, and know she has big shoes to fill. We are grateful for all her work and the community is better for it,” Reardon said in a written statement.
In the late 1990s, Hendrickson and her husband, Dyke, relocated to Maine. In 1998, she found herself back in the area as the head of development at New Hampshire Public Television. In 2002, she pursued a master’s degree in adult education at the University of New Hampshire.
Hendrickson, originally from Memphis, has lived all over the country, holding various jobs through the years: working at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and becoming involved in the civil rights movement, getting involved in working with communities throughout Hawaii, to California where she went back to school to take art courses.
Later on, she ended up in Maine working in schools and later for the Biddeford-Saco Journal newspaper, but headed back south to New Orleans to work for the ABC affiliate there.
When she came back to Newburyport, Hendrickson worked in the same position at the Chamber of Commerce that St. John once worked.
“When I became involved in the schools, I saw a need for adults to be in here to show they [schools] provide lifelong learning,” Hendrickson said.
In terms of her favorite courses she has taught at NACE through the years, Hendrickson emphasized her passion for art.
“My favorite thing to do is teach art classes, classes related to art, art history,” she said. “I’m teaching a class in the Lyceum on Georgia O’Keeffe, I’ve also taught classes on Alice Neel, Louise Nevelson and the Ninth Street Women,” Hendrickson added.
Hendrickson also noted it has been “terrific” bringing in new director of the NACE, Patty St. John.
“She comes with a fresh perspective of technology, I’m terrified of it but she embraces it,” she added.
Reardon also praised the decision to appoint St. John as director.
“Patty is no stranger to Newburyport, and she brings an impressive background and a diverse skillset with her to this position. We know her best from her work with the Chamber of Commerce, and it’s particularly helpful that she brings experience as a NACE instructor herself. We are looking forward to working with her in the future and continuing to make this program the best it can be,” Reardon said in a statement.
Emphasizing St. John’s familiarity with technology and social media as another important skill she will bring to NACE, Hendrickson also noted the community has been “very warm” to St. John’s takeover.
“It’s going to be much more efficient, she is also a master of social media which I am not at all, everyone who knows her is thrilled she is taking over,” said Hendrickson.
Hendrickson will officially retire as of Jan. 18, however, she plans to remain involved in NACE afterward.
“I’m going to be involved in the ESL [English as Second Language] and the Lyceum certainly, whatever Patty needs me to do she knows I will be right there,” Hendrickson said.
Fifty-five courses are offered for NACE’s winter term, ranging from vintage radio repair to understanding Social Security benefits to selling on eBay.
Hendrickson noted that the vast array of courses stems from those teaching them having vastly different experiences in their areas of expertise.
“This is one of the things that makes it so remarkable, you can meet someone who is incredibly smart or incredibly practical but not particularly educated, yet they both bring a lot to the table.”
In a nod to the support from Newburyport over the years, Hendrickson also said “the community has been very supportive of everything I have tried, the success is not me, but the community.”
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
