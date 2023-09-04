AMESBURY — A veteran member of the Amesbury Council on Aging was surprised with a commendation from Mayor Kassandra Gove at the organization’s Breakfast with the Chief at Cider Hill Farm.
More than 40 members of the COA gathered inside to escape the rain and enjoy breakfast and each other’s company Aug. 25. Director Doreen Arnfield then surprised longtime board member Lee Ford with an appearance from Gove, who presented her the commendation to a round of applause from the crowd.
“Volunteers who stick with us for many years are what make our work possible because without them, we wouldn’t know up from down,” Gove said. “They have the history and the knowledge that we need. and so we are here today to celebrate Lee Ford.”
Arnfield spoke about why she felt it was important to recognize Ford.
“I wanted the opportunity to thank her because without our volunteers and without special volunteers like herself, we couldn’t do the good work that we do,” Arnfield said.
She said Ford served on the board for 16 years while volunteering elsewhere around Amesbury. She noted how valuable her relationship with Ford has been over the years.
“Lee has been here for a long, long time as a resident, maybe all her life, and she knows a lot of the history and the dynamics,” Arnfield said. “She’s just been someone that I could lean on and I know a lot of people do also. She’s just been a wonderful asset, and when people say what a good job I do at the Council on Aging, it’s because of people like Lee that support the work.”
Ford, who recently turned 73, spoke about what it meant to her to have Gove and Arnfield honor her.
“I appreciated it greatly because you don’t do volunteer work for accolades, but I think it’s nice when you are recognized for your service to an organization. It means a lot, especially coming from your peers,” Ford said.
Ford said she recently left the board to help out the Friends of the Council on Aging, a nonprofit organization that raises money to fund and expand the council’s programming and services.
“The board was struggling a little bit and then I decided that it was time for me to resign from the Council on Aging board and allow somebody else the pleasure of serving on there,” Ford said.
She shared some of the other ways she contributes to the community.
“I am the moderator at Main Street Church, so I’m active there, and I’m also the treasurer of the Amesbury Rotary Club, and I’ve been in Rotary since 2003,” Ford said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
