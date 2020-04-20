WEST NEWBURY — One of the best places for beginners to look for, listen to and learn about birds is in their own backyard, says birding expert Carol Decker.
“The spectacular male cardinals are singing at dawn — loudly. To hear and recognize their song is a great way to get started,” says the former director of Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary.
It’s also the season for the American goldfinch male to molt out of its dull winter plumage and into its breeding colors of vibrant yellow and black.
“Begin to recognize the black-capped chickadee and tufted titmouse, two birds that are living near us year-round. Eastern phoebes are just returning from the South and setting up nest sites, sometimes in our backyards …look for the bird that is constantly pumping its tail,” Decker said.
“I was out yesterday looking for frogs and frog eggs in the vernal pools — and of course, birds. The first warblers are starting to come through — the pine warbler and palm warbler. So good to see,” she says, adding that both the downy and the red-bellied woodpeckers are also frequent backyard visitors.
Beyond the backyard, birders head to the Brake Hill trail, Mill Pond and RiverBend Recreation Areas, South Street Woodlots Trail and Withers property.
Or take a trip to Amesbury’s Woodsom Farm; Vesey Memorial Park in Groveland — which has woodlands and a water trail; Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, a haven for birds with its meadows, wetlands and ponds; or Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. The diverse habitats of this barrier beach island refuge make it “ a mecca for birders,” says Decker.
In addition, Mass Audubon’s annual Bird-a-thon takes place May 15-6.
An exciting birding competition and the society’s largest fundraiser, the Bird-a-thon was founded in 1983 as a way to raise money for nature conservation, education and advocacy.
Working in teams, more than 800 birders identify as many bird species as possible in a 24-hour period. Together, they have raised over $3 million for Mass Audubon, its sanctuaries and its programs across the state.
Organizers are working to adapt the format and some of the rules to accommodate Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory.
“We’ll be sharing more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for details about this year’s carbon-free, safety-focused, home-based Bird-a-thon,” the website states.
To learn more or to sign up for a team visit MassAudubon.org/Birdathon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.