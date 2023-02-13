NEWBURYPORT — The spirit of St. Valentine came three days early as a longtime local bakery transformed itself into the Local Love Market.
On Saturday, the Local Love Market was held at Middle Street Foods, located at 25 Middle St. It featured flowers by Glass Onion Floral Design, chocolates by Rosita’s Cocina and art by Peter J. Brant.
The hosts were Gretchen O’Brien of Joppa Moon Vintage and Shari Wilkinson of Ruby Wilkinson Vintage.
“Ruby Wilkinson Vintage and Joppa Moon Vintage are our vintage clothing collections that we feel strongly about having in the community,” O’Brien said.
She said this was the first in a series of events she will host with Wilkinson to try to get people’s eyes on their collections as well as the artists of Newburyport. Their hope is to have a wide variety of local artists and makers take part in their events so they can showcase the full spectrum of what the area has to offer.
O’Brien explained that her friendship with Middle Street Foods co-owners John Coyle and Justin Radulski was part of why they chose the bakery as their venue.
“Middle Street Foods is one of the oldest cafes in Newburyport that has always had a really strong sense of community and has always been like a big supporter of local art, not to mention they have the best food in town,” O’Brien said.
She said they made sure to tie the theme of the event to Valentine’s Day.
“There is some nostalgia in the holiday and we thought, why not play off that with the play on words of local love? We thought this is a great way to introduce the whole concept of having local artists and purveyors there,” O’Brien said.
Coyle said it seemed like a natural fit when they were approached about being the venue for these pop-up events.
“Because we’re closed on the weekends and because we have the available space and the wall space and everything, we just thought it would be a good opportunity to get some local arts people in here,” he said.
Coyle explained how events like this have long been a part of the bakery’s DNA.
“We’ve been around for a long time, since the early ‘80s, and this place has always been a place where artists came, especially back in the old days when this was a cheap town to live in,” Coyle said.
“We want to do what we can to keep this town funky,” he added.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.