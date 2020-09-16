Lost dog rescued from Rowley River, returned to owner

ROWLEY — A wire-haired dachshund named Gracie, who was on the loose for eight days, was reunited with her owner shortly after a good Samaritan rescued the pup from the Rowley River.
Jenna DiMento, the town’s assistant harbormaster, saw Gracie near a dock shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday and walked over to her.
By the time she got close to the dog, Gracie had made her way onto a dock. DiMento reached over to grab the dog but was warded off when Gracie tried to bite her. Gracie then jumped into the water and quickly realized she had bitten off more than she could chew.
Undeterred, DiMento threw a cushion tied with rope into the water close to Gracie. The dog became tangled in the rope, allowing DiMento to haul her out of the water.
About the same time, Jenna’s father and the town’s harbormaster, Bill DiMento, arrived with a blanket. The dog was wrapped up tightly and kept warm as her owner, Amanda Edwards, was called. About 10 minutes later, owner and dog were reunited.
“It was amazing,” Jenna DiMento said. “I just felt like I was at the right place at the right time.”
Edwards brought Gracie to an area animal hospital and she was quickly given a clean bill of health.
Jenna DiMento said she quickly recognized Gracie after seeing social media posts and flyers asking for the public’s help finding her.
“I’ve been kind of looking out for the dog,” DiMento said.
Edwards said she distributed about 200 flyers within a mile of her Main Street home and also peppered Facebook and other social media platforms with Gracie’s photo. She estimated that a quarter of the town’s population became active in the hunt for Gracie.
The 10-pound, 3-year-old dachshund has been a big part of Edwards’ life. When Gracie escaped Edwards’ home, near the public library, Edwards feared for the worst but hoped for the best.
Edwards’ spirits were buoyed by people calling or texting her with Gracie sightings. They became so regular that Edwards said to herself it would be only a matter of time before her dog was home safe.
“After two nights, I was like, ‘All right, she’s got this,’” Edwards said.
Edwards said she was grateful not only for Jenna DiMento’s help, but the help and support of others, including Jen Kesner of Canine Consulting in Rowley; Megan Sousa, Ipswich’s animal control officer; and pet psychic Karen Dandy Smith, who helped assure her that Gracie was all right.
“Karen knew where she was the whole time,” Edwards said.
Asked why she thought so many people in town took up Gracie’s cause, Edwards said she believed people have been looking for some good ever since the coronavirus essentially shut down the country in March.
“It’s been a rough year and this is a real feel-good story,” Edwards said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
