NEWBURYPORT — A proposal to purchase the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St. will appear before the City Council on Monday, but officials still have questions.
During a joint Committee on Budget and Finance and Committee on Planning and Development meeting Thursday, councilors debated how the city would use the property, whether it should receive a conservation restriction, and whether the property is safe.
Mayor Donna Holaday has proposed that the city use $220,000 from the city’s free cash fund to buy the property.
During an interview Dec. 4 with internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Local Pulse, Holaday said this is an opportunity the city “can’t pass up,” especially with a limited amount of land left in the city to purchase.
Though Holaday was previously a major advocate for relocating Newburyport Youth Services to the Low Street property, she said the feasibility study in November “surprised” her.
The city’s consultant, Studio MLA, conducted the feasibility study to compare the options of either building a new Newburyport Youth Services facility at 57 Low St. or renovating the former Brown School building in the city’s South End to house the department.
The first option, estimated at $7.9 million, involves minimal intervention at the Brown School site to replace heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and to repair other systems such as electrical and plumbing as needed.
The second option, estimated at $10 million, extends the useful life of the Brown School site at 47 Milk St., upgrades all building systems, and improves the interior and exterior layout.
The third option, estimated at $8.6 million, is an investment in a permanent home on Low Street.
At the joint meeting Thursday, the mayor’s chief of staff, Matthew Coogan, emphasized “flexibility” in deciding the intended use for the Low Street property.
Though finding a home for Newburyport Youth Services “was what really started this whole conversation,” Coogan said the administration is “pivoting” away from that for now and looking at making improvements to the Brown School property instead.
“In the near term, the Parks Department needs a permanent home, a place where they can consolidate their equipment and consolidate the yard space,” Coogan said, explaining that this would be a centralized site for storage and repair.
In a phone call after the meeting, Ashley Shwom, president of the nonprofit Friends of NYS, said she will not stop advocating for the city to make the Low Street property a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services.
In looking at the three options outlined in the feasibility study, she noted that none of them include removing asbestos and other hazardous materials from the Brown School.
“There’s a reason why the Brown School was shut down,” she said. “This was supposed to be a temporary solution.”
Shwom said she will work with local and state officials to be creative and find solutions. To conduct fundraising, however, Shwom said she needs backing from the city in terms of a stable space.
“We want the purchase of Low Street to go through, even though the mayor has made her stance,” Shwom said. “We still believe that there is still an opportunity for NYS to be at this location. We believe it is in the best interest for the children and for the city for them to be there.”
On Thursday, the Committee on Budget and Finance voted 2-1 to bring the proposal for the purchase out of committee and onto the floor for Planning and Development to review. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid opposed the plan.
The Committee on Planning and Development voted 2-1 to bring the proposal out of committee, but without a recommendation for how the council should proceed. Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace voted against bringing it out of committee.
Wallace said she wanted verification of the wetland boundaries and details on site remediation possibilities.
Though he made the motion for the Committee on Planning and Development to bring the proposal out of committee, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he wanted to confirm an operational plan before spending the money on the property.
The council is expected to keep the order in committee after several councilors said they would not support the purchase due to lingering questions.
The city has a Dec. 31 deadline to make the purchase, but some councilors suggested requesting an extension from the state Division of Capital Asset Management to provide more time for the council.
The council meets remotely Monday at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215254.
