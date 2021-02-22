NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 8-3 to move the vote on whether to buy 57 Low St. to Thursday night, following an amendment to add a conservation restriction in the final hour of the scheduled decision.
City councilors have spent roughly five months deliberating on whether to purchase the surplus National Guard building and property on Low Street for general municipal purposes using $220,000 from the city's free cash account.
The property was first sought about three years ago by Mayor Donna Holaday in hopes of establishing a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services there. Over the past few months, the Parks Department and the School Department have also been floated as possible city services that could benefit from this property acquisition.
At a council meeting Monday, Councilor at large Charles Tontar asked to move the Low Street vote to its own special meeting on Thursday because of a late amendment to the purchase. He wanted the public, as well as the councilors, to have more time to review the amendment.
The amendment, which Tontar sponsored, was recommended by the mayor as a compromise with Council President Jared Eigerman. It was emailed to councilors about an hour and a half prior to the meeting, which meant it was not readily available to the public or press.
Since the fall, Eigerman has repeatedly said he would not support the purchase of 57 Low St. unless there was a conservation restriction to protect the wetlands. He stands by that position.
Holaday offered a compromise, saying the administration would be open to an Article 97 conservation restriction on the wetlands, but not on the 25-foot buffer zone. Instead, there could be a two-thirds super majority order by the council to make sure that no building would take place within that 25-foot buffer zone.
The 25-foot buffer zone would then be protected by the council and deed, but not by the state constitution, Eigerman explained.
Councilor at large Joseph Devlin, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane voted against moving the vote to Thursday.
A special meeting for the vote will take place remotely at 7:30 p.m. More details of this amendment will be available at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.