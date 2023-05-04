SALISBURY — With no contested races and only one ballot question, local officials are predicting a low-energy town election Tuesday.
The election features solo races for the Triton Regional School Committee and the Board of Selectmen. For School Committee, only incumbent Vice Chairperson Caitlin Hunter is running. Meanwhile, the only candidate for the single selectman seat is Terry Marengi Jr.
Residents will vote from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
Marengi is the president of TCS Communications Corp. and North East Tower Associates, both in Salisbury. He also serves as vice chairman of Salisbury Community TV & Media Center and is a member of the town's Master Plan Committee.
Selectman Wilma McDonald announced her retirement from public office during the board’s meeting Feb. 27, opening the slot for Marengi.
Town Clerk Mindy Morrison said the lowest voter turnout the town has ever seen was 4 percent, or approximately 250 voters, during an uncontested election. She said another uncontested election drew 6 percent of registered voters.
“Sadly, I clearly believe it will be under 10 percent,” Morrison said.
McDonald said she also believes the turnout will be very low.
“Three hundred people would be my guess if we had an office pool,” McDonald said.
Knowing there should be little drama Tuesday, Marengi shared his thoughts heading into the election.
“I’m just excited to get going," he said. "I'm really excited to be part of that board. There is the potential for a write-in candidate to come in and contest me, but I don't think that that's likely. For all intents and purposes, I'm just really looking forward to getting in there and getting to work.”
He said it is interesting being in an uncontested race.
“It feels a little bit odd, quite honestly, and that's the thing that we struggled with is we just wanted to make sure we had some balance to the campaign where we weren’t overwhelming residents but still maintaining a presence,” Marengi said.
He acknowledged that with none of the races contested, there is a chance fewer voters will show up at the polls but said he is optimistic about the turnout.
“I think Question 1 is a very important question and I think that will draw people to the polls,” Marengi said.
At Town Meeting on Oct 24, voters approved a citizen petition seeking to amend Section 3-2 C of the Salisbury home rule charter to authorize the Board of Selectmen, rather than the town manager, to appoint members to the Conservation Commission.
Approval of Question 1 would amend the charter and make the Board of Selectmen the appointing authority for the Conservation Commission. The question's defeat would result in no change to the charter and the town manager would remain the appointing authority for the commission.
The annual Town Meeting is scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road. Morrison emphasized the importance of residents showing up so there will be a quorum and the meeting can proceed.
There will be 13 articles on the Town Meeting warrant. The full warrant can be found at www.salisburyma.gov/home/news/2023-town-election-information-and-town-meeting-warrants.
