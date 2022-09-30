SALISBURY — A Lowell man charged with fentanyl trafficking in August after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima parked near Salisbury Beach was arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Ryan Estacio, 31, of Olive Street was also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class A substance and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Following his arraignment, he was ordered held on $500 cash bail. Should Estacio post bail, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him to appear in court Nov. 1 for a pretrial hearing.
Salisbury police Sgt. Timothy Hunter was one of a few officers who responded to the Driftway area of Salisbury Beach on Aug. 27 about 3:15 p.m. after someone reported a man passed out in his car with the motor running. The same witness told police that Estacio woke up, drove a short distance and then passed out again.
Another witness said Estacio passed out while in the middle of the intersection with his foot on the brake.
“I wondered why he wasn’t moving and honked my horn. Someone on the sidewalk motioned to me than he was sleeping, so I jumped out of the car and that’s when he woke up. He was fast asleep,” the witness said, according to Hunter’s report.
When Hunter approached Estacio, he was asleep with his foot on the brake pedal and the car still in drive. Hunter was forced to put the car into park himself when Estacio was too groggy to follow any commands. Worried, Hunter called for an ambulance and the Salisbury Fire Department.
Estacio finally woke up and put his foot on the gas pedal.
“If I had not placed the vehicle in park, the vehicle would have crashed through the gate, hit a planter and could have potentially injured pedestrians or made it out onto the beach,” Hunter wrote in his report.
After being told to exit the car, Estacio stumbled, forcing Hunter to grab him. Hunter asked if he was under the influence of anything, prompting Estacio to say he took a narcotic because he was still recovering from a recent motorcycle crash.
About this time, Estacio’s girlfriend, who owned the car, arrived.
Hunter asked if she knew him.
“Yeah. That’s my dumb (expletive) boyfriend,” she said, according to Hunter’s report.
After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Estacio was brought to an area hospital due to his stupor.
When police searched his car before it would be towed, they found a combined 10.59 grams of fentanyl in two bags. Any amount over 10 grams is considered drug trafficking, according to state law, as opposed to the less serious possession with intent to distribute.
Estacio was later summonsed to court.
