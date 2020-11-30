AMESBURY — A traditional holiday favorite will be changing with the times this year when the Lowell’s Boat Shop holiday open house goes virtual starting Tuesday.
The open house is the boat shop’s biggest single fundraiser each year but the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic have moved the 2020 event online.
“Sometimes, you get thousands of people who come through the boat shop at the open house,” boat shop member Marie Pierce said. “It can get very crowded. People just like to come for the atmosphere. The boat shop hasn’t changed very much in the past 225 years. Usually, it is decorated for Christmas with lights and wreaths, and it is very pretty. There is also some music. But we are going to miss all of that this year.”
Pierce, who chairs the boat shop’s virtual open house committee, said the event will still offer a wide range of gifts donated by local supporters during an online auction that runs from Tuesday through Sunday at www.lowellsboatshop.com.
A 17-foot canoe with trailer, a harbor cruise, skybox seats to a Boston Red Sox game, jewelry from Pam Older and Kaya, a guided fly fishing adventure, a stay at Lark Hotels, and a landscape design consultation with Lillian Newbert are among the items up for bid in the auction.
“This is the major fundraiser of the year for us,” Pierce said. “It supports our education program, which we offer for both adults and children. It also supports the apprentice program” for young boatbuilders.
Paintings, photographs and sculptures of local waterways, maritime history and the boat shop itself will also be on virtual display during the open house art show, with area artists such as Hamilton Hayes, Debra Woodward, Robert Richardson, Michele Champion and Jacob Towle being represented.
An oil painting by local realist painter Ellen Doremus will be raffled at the end of the virtual open house.
Titled “Provident,” the painting depicts a 27-foot surf dory built by apprentice program participants; raffle tickets are available for purchase throughout the auction with the winner notified Dec. 17.
“We still use that dory,” Pierce said. “It is out on the river and it is a popular subject for painters.”
The winning bidders for auction items will be notified Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
The boat shop’s retail shop will also be open online. Evergreen trees and the boat shop’s signature wreaths are available for curbside pickup at the shop until they sell out.
All auction and online purchases will have to be picked up curbside at the boat shop from Dec. 8 through Dec. 18. Hours for curbside pickup are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, or by appointment by calling 978-834-0050.
Lowell’s Boat Shop was founded by Simeon Lowell in 1793. The national landmark is the official birthplace of the fishing dory and is the oldest, continuously operating wooden boat-building establishment in the U.S. and is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating the art and craft of wooden boat building.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
