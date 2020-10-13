Lowell's Boat Shop completes $500,000 fundraising campaign

NEWBURYPORT — Lowell's Boat Shop finally completed its "500 for 225" campaign last month, raising $500,000 in two years through donations from the local community and matching state and federal grants.
The campaign began in 2018 to mark the shop's 225th anniversary, and since then more than 400 individuals and charitable organizations — both local and national — have chipped in to help Lowell's reach its goal.
"This is a huge deal for us since becoming an independent organization in 2007," said Graham McKay, Lowell’s Boat Shop executive director and master boatbuilder. "It's certainly our largest fundraising campaign, and it addressed a lot of things we needed, considering how busy we've been and how much we've been using this building."
The money, according to McKay, will be used to pay for restoration and conservation for Lowell's Boat Shop's buildings, which are nearly 200 years old. The shop was designated a national historic landmark by the National Park Service in 1990.
So far, work has been performed on the shop's foundations, as well as some significant interior structural work that McKay said was key for the shop's longevity. The biggest project was installing a fire suppression system to protect the historic wood-framed shop from fire.
"It's a 150-year-old wooden structure that is very dry and has a lot of light industrial activity going on, so the opportunity for fires is pretty high," said McKay. "Getting that installed to safeguard the building was a huge thing."
According to a press release from Lowell's, the campaign was kickstarted by matching grants from the Mass Cultural Facilities Fund and the National Maritime Heritage Grant Program of the National Park Service, which, combined, gave $150,000. Locally, the campaign was supported strongly by the shop's board of trustees, members of Lowell’s Boat Shop, the Peter and Cynthia Kellogg Foundation, the Institution for Savings, Provident and Newburyport 5 Cents Savings Banks, and the Methuen Festival of Trees. There were also "significant" grants from the H. Patterson Hale Jr. Charitable Foundation that propelled the shop toward its goal in September.
Funding has also paid for new and expanded programs for youth and adults, offered to local schools, the public and to museum members.
On Monday, McKay expressed his gratitude for the community's support, which he said helped Lowell's achieve a "momentous" fundraising achievement.
"We're fortunate that in this community, as generous as it is, it takes some time, but you go into these things with a pretty good idea that you'll be able to reach your goal," he said.
The shop's tours and visits are on hold in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines, but Lowell's is still running limited educational programs alongside its boatbuilding and restoration projects.
McKay also noted that the shop's typically well-attended Holiday Open House will be an online event this year because of the pandemic.
"We can't in good conscience have 150 people packed into this building," McKay said. "We're going to have to move all of that online."
For more about the boatbuilding history museum, go to http://lowellsboatshop.com/
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
