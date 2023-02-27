AMESBURY — Lowell’s Boat Shop, a local historic landmark, is welcoming the public to help celebrate the shop’s 230th birthday.
The shop was founded by Simeon Lowell in 1793 and is known as the oldest continuously operating wooden boat-building establishment in the country, as well as the official birthplace of the fishing dory.
Lowell’s, now a national landmark, is a working museum dedicated to the art and preservation of wooden boat building.
The birthday celebration will be March 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Executive Director Graham McKay explained how his team plans to celebrate.
“We are going to have an open house,” he said. “The shop will be open for free all day, which I’m hoping we make an annual thing.”
McKay said the date of the open house, March 7, is the same as when Lowell’s acquired the title to the property in 1793.
“We are still here 230 years later, and so really we just want to invite people in who have not been in before or people who have not been in a long time just to see what we’re doing,” he said.
McKay noted that he grew up in the neighborhood and never noticed much activity at the shop. He said his mission is to make the shop more accessible to the community.
“In the last decade or so, we’ve really come a long way in opening this place up, certainly to the public, and also doing a lot of programs for youth and things like that,” he said.
Marie Pierce works in administration at Lowell’s and often gives tours. She is looking forward to meeting the people who will come to celebrate the shop’s birthday.
“It is so wonderful to have visitors, not only local visitors, but visitors from around the country and the world,” Pierce said.
She said many people come in with their own personal stories about how they became interested in wooden boat building.
McKay explained that the shop recently established an endowment.
“For our birthday, we are encouraging donations to our endowment so that we can be here for the next 230 years,” he said.
Lowell’s is at 459 Main St. For more information, contact 978-834-0050 or visit www.lowellsboatshop.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
