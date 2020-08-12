AMESBURY — After delays caused by COVID-19, Lowell’s Boat Shop hopes to finish restoring a replica shallop, a small rowboat like the Pilgrims would have used, by the end of September for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage in 1620.
On Monday, the shallop’s mother ship, the Mayflower II, a 64-year-old reproduction of the original Mayflower, made its return to Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth after spending the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, where it underwent $11.2 million in renovations.
The Mayflower II and the restored shallop were slated to arrive back in Plymouth this spring, if not for COVID-19.
Graham McKay, Lowell’s Boat Shop director and boatbuilder, said the shop had hit its stride with work on the small vessel earlier this year, but when COVID-19 shutdowns started in March, Lowell’s halted almost all of its operations and the shallop remained untouched until July.
Now, Lowell’s boatbuilder Mike Brittan is back working on the shallop full time, and McKay said the shop is back on track with the progress it had formerly been making.
“We’re currently just trying to finish up the replanking process, and once that’s complete, we can fare and cock the hull and get it ready to slide into the river,” McKay said.
The shop had previously used the shallop as a learning tool for its apprentices. But now with social distancing practices in place, McKay said, the apprentices are unable to work together on the project, slowing the build’s progress.
“We have a small number of apprentices working, but they’re working on various projects around the shop so they’re not near each other,” McKay said. “So that’s a blow, having fewer hands to help with the project.”
McKay said he hopes for a mid- to late September launch date for the shallop. And while he previously hoped to throw a party for the event, McKay said it will likely be livestreamed on the internet for the public to see.
To stay up to date with the shallop’s launch, sign up for Lowell’s Boat Shop’s email list at http://lowellsboatshop.com/.
For more on the shallop restoration, visit www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/shallop-restoration-underway-at-lowells/article_ecdc74e7-b861-5370-9c07-98511e868ddd.html.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.