AMESBURY – Lucy’s Love Bus, a local charity that comforts children suffering from cancer, recently received a $25,000 grant through the Cummings Foundation’s $20 million grant program.
Lucy’s Love Bus was chosen from 738 grant applicants during a competitive review process.
Lucy’s Love Bus helps those with cancer through integrative therapies such as massage, Reiki, meditation, acupuncture, music therapy and therapeutic horseback riding. These therapies help alleviate the pain, stress and anxiety caused by illness and provide a wide variety of fun and beneficial activities that inspire hope and healing, according to Beecher Grogan, Lucy’s Love Bus executive director.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Cummings Foundation,” Grogan said. “The children we serve are immuno-compromised and can’t be exposed to COVID-19. Their families were already facing financial hardship before the pandemic. Now, things are much worse. They desperately need our help on all fronts — to help their children heal, to help them emotionally, and to pay for food and basic necessities while keeping a roof over their heads.”
During the pandemic, the organization is helping families with emergency funds for housing and utilities, and gift cards to gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies. They are also providing emotional support and healing programs, including online support groups, music therapy programs and yoga classes.
