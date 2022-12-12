AMESBURY — An estimated $7,000 to $10,000 may be donated to Lucy’s Love Bus as part of a monthlong jar drive hosted by local marijuana dispensary CNA Stores.
The Macy Street shop has been supporting local nonprofit organizations since it opened two years ago. Customers may leave donations in CNA’s charity jars or round up their purchases while shopping at either of CNA’s locations in Amesbury and Haverhill.
Lucy’s Love Bus is a nonprofit organization that helps children with cancer by providing free, integrative therapies such as massage, yoga, meditation, music therapy, acupuncture and therapeutic horseback riding.
These forms of therapies and care ease children’s pain and anxiety during and after traditional medical treatments. The mission of Lucy’s Love Bus is to deliver joy, comfort, and quality of life to children with cancer and their families.
Stephanie Moran, director of development for Lucy’s Love Bus, said the organization was founded by 11-year-old Lucy Grogan and her mom, Beecher Grogan, in 2002 following Lucy’s leukemia diagnosis. She said the community quickly rallied around Lucy.
“They rallied around her so that she could have funds to do integrative therapies that really helped with her pain and anxiety throughout the treatment. So she did therapies like massage, meditation, acupuncture, and found relief in these, but wondered why her friends at the hospital couldn’t have access to the same integrated therapies,” Moran said.
“So she decided that when she was done with cancer she would make sure that all sick children could have access to free integrative therapies to manage their side effects of the chemotherapy. Unfortunately, Lucy did not make it through her ordeal with cancer and she passed away, and her mom made sure that her dream of Lucy’s Love Bus of delivering free integrated therapies to children with cancer would live on.”
CNA’s CEO, Rob DiFazio, said he is proud to partner with Lucy’s Love Bus.
“For the month of December, we’re looking forward to contributing as a community toward the difference this organization makes every single day,” DiFazio said in a statement. “The moving story behind the creation of their programs makes it an honor to work with the folks at Lucy’s Love Bus, especially during the holiday season.”
Moran said she sees this partnership as an example of the community’s strength.
“I think it speaks to how tight-knit this community is and how they really stand by each other and hold each other up, I think that’s a really awesome thing,” Moran said. “And to have CNA stores send out a press release, they’re helping us build awareness for what we do, what our mission is, as well as obviously funding. We can’t say enough about how much that helps the children and families of Lucy’s Love Bus.”
Lucy’s Love Bus started two new programs this year to help ensure the whole family is provided for, according to Moran.
“One is called Sajni Siblings, and it ensures that these siblings of children with cancer can receive free integrative therapies as well because often they have their own side effects of dealing with a cancer diagnosis of their sibling,” Moran said. “A lot of attention goes to the other siblings, so they were sometimes referred to as the forgotten child, so we wanted to make sure that they had the attention and care that they so desperately needed during this time as well,” Moran said.
“So that’s kind of what Sajni Siblings is,” she added. “And then more recently, we started Eileen’s Caregivers where we provide support through grief counseling and respite and other things through our newest program.”
For more information about Lucy’s Love Bus, visit https://lucyslovebus.org/.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
