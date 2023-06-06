AMESBURY — Lucy’s Love Bus shared the results of its inaugural Butterfly Benefit last week, announcing that the community helped the charity raise more than $65,000.
The benefit took place May 10 at RiverWalk Brewing Company in Newburyport with a sold-out crowd of 200 supporters. There was a live auction, raffle, youth art exhibit, live music, food and beer.
Prior to the event, there was an online auction that, together with ticket sales and sponsorships, raised more than $65,000.
Lucy’s Love Bus is an Amesbury-based nonprofit that provides free integrative therapy and holistic support to children with cancer and their families throughout New England. The organization helps about 750 children with cancer and their families each year.
The group was founded by 11-year-old Lucy Grogan and her mom, Beecher Grogan, in 2006 following Lucy’s leukemia diagnosis in 2002.
Lucy died six months later on July 21, 2006, but her mother continued to spearhead the organization to keep her legacy alive.
Jackie Walker, executive director of Lucy’s Love Bus, took over the role from Grogan, who has stepped into a direct support role as the program manager for the Ilene’s Caregivers program that the organization runs.
Walker explained what led to the new fundraiser.
“After six years of our annual tandem skydive fundraiser, Leap for Love, we wanted to offer a more grounded fundraising event in our local community,” Walker said.
Director of Development Stephanie Moran shared the importance of having the event in May.
“It’s Lucy’s birthday in May. Her birthday is May 25, we wanted to honor Lucy and her memory, and so we chose May to do that,” Moran said.
Walker spoke about the important work the nonprofit does.
“Love Bus has supported over 2,000 children with cancer and their family members throughout New England, and we knew it was time to bring a big, celebratory event back into the community to thank everyone for making the last 17 years possible, and kick off the next 17-plus years,” Walker said.
She expressed her gratitude to those who came to support the benefit.
“It was truly amazing to see this community – the ones who helped Lucy and her family when she was sick, the ones who helped Beecher make Lucy’s dream a reality, and the ones who continue to help a young girl’s dream thrive — once again rally together and celebrate the bravest children in the world,” Walker said.
“We are so very grateful for each and every person that helped to make this event a success, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.