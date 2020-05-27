BOSTON – Lucy’s Love Bus of Amesbury was one of eight organizations receiving grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund, administered by the Boston Foundation.
The $25,000 grant for the Amesbury nonprofit will help fund the work to support families with children with cancer and who are facing severe financial hardship. Lucy’s Emergency Fund provides families with emergency funds for housing and utilities, and gift cards to gas stations, grocery stores, and pharmacies.
Beecher Grogan founded Lucy’s Love Bus more than a dozen years ago and named it after her daughter, who died of complications from a bone marrow transplant at the age of 12. Lucy’s Love Bus has brought free integrated health therapies such as yoga, acupuncture, massage, music and art therapy to more than 1,200 children since 2006.
In the announcement, the Boston Foundation said $925,000 in new grants were being distributed to support Greater Boston nonprofits providing critical support to communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
