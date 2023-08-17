AMESBURY — LUNGSTRONG will hold its 13th annual Live It Up LUNGSTRONG fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Polish Club, 14 Mill St., Amesbury.
The event features a cash bar, live music from The Far Out, pizza by Sweet Tomatoes, desserts from the Bake Fairies of Carriagetown, a wine pull and silent and live auction items that include Patriots tickets, jewelry and art, hotel stays and more. General admission tickets are available for $50 per person and can be purchased in advance at https://e.givesmart.com/events/y23/ or by visiting the LUNGSTRONG website, www.lungstrong.org.
Tickets are limited.
In addition, there will be brief speeches by renowned cancer research doctors from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.
LUNGSTRONG, founded in 2011 by 19-year lung cancer survivor Diane Legg, has raised over $6 million for lung cancer research at these institutions.
Parking will be available at John McGinnis Auctioneers, 76 Main St., Amesbury, and at the Amesbury town lots on Water and Friend streets.
For more information on LUNGSTRONG, contact Diane Legg at diane@lungstrong.org or visit www.lungstrong.org.
