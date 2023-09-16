AMESBURY — Lungstrong, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for innovative lung cancer research, has concluded its ninth annual “Cheers To A Cure!” campaign and raised $8,500 with the help of their partner restaurants.
The campaign, which typically runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, involves working with area restaurant partners to designate a special Lungstong drink or dessert, tracking those sales over the summer and donating a percentage back to Lungstrong.
This year, Lungstrong added two new partners – the Thirsty Whale in Newburyport and the Overboard Pub & Grill in Seabrook. Two other longtime participants in the campaign from the Newburyport area are the Plum Island Grille and Michael’s Harborside.
In Amesbury, “Cheers” partners include the Bakehouse, Bean and Cone, the Barn, Crave, Flatbreads, Gametime Lanes, Hodgie’s Ice Cream, Ristorante Molise and Phat Cats Bistro.
“While most partner restaurants participate over the summer, Ristorante Molise does a one-day fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day, and Gametime Lanes offers the Lungstrong Lemonade throughout the year,” says Lungstrong volunteer Robin Schell. “Others, like Michael’s Harborside and Phat Cats Bistro, choose to become sponsors by guaranteeing a $1000 contribution. We’re flexible about how partners want to participate.”
In addition to the “Cheers” campaign, Lungstrong has other fundraisers throughout the year, including the Lungstrong 5K in May, the Live it up Lungstrong annual dance/auction in September, and the Pan-Mass Challenge ride in August.
“I am proud of the fact that 100% of the money raised goes directly to support innovative lung cancer research at both Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital,” says Lungstrong founder Diane Legg, who is a 19-year lung cancer survivor.
For more information about Lungstrong, visit www.lungstrong.org. Those who would like to become a partner in a future “Cheers to a Cure!” campaign can contact Robin Schell at rschell@jjwpr.com or 603-770-3607.
