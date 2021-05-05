AMESBURY — Lungstrong, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research, will hold a virtual 5K run and 1.5-mile walk May 8-16.
To register online, click on https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46339/lungstrong-virtual-5k-run-and-15-mile-walk. The registration fee is $35.
“Runners and walkers can participate anywhere and anytime during these nine days,” said Diane Legg, the group’s founder and a 16-year lung cancer survivor. “Lung cancer survivors can register for free by using the code SURVIVOR.”
Legg hopes to raise $50,000 through this virtual event and said they are almost at the $20,000 mark.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fundraisers and anyone raising $100 or more will receive a gift certificate for the nonprofit’s online store.
All proceeds benefit the Mass General Cancer Center for Thoracic Research under the direction of Dr. Justin Gainor.
For more information about Lungstrong, go to www.lungstrong.org.
