AMESBURY — LUNGSTRONG will hold its annual Live It Up LUNGSTRONG fundraiser at the Polish Club, 14 Mill St., in Amesbury, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 11 p.m.
The event will feature live music from The Far Out, food trucks from Metzy’s and Sweet Tomatoes, desserts from the Carriagetown Bakers, a silent auction, a live auction, and a cash bar.General admission tickets are available for $50 per person and can be purchased in advance at: https://e.givesmart.com/events/rYp/ or www.lungstrong.org.
Tickets are limited so LUNGSTRONG is encouraging people to purchase tickets in advance.
Those who cannot attend the event in person can participate in the online auction by clicking on the “Browse Bid & Buy” button in the above link, from Sept. 10 to Sept 17, at 9:30 p.m. Attendees can bid on live auction items the night of the event in person. Live auction items include: two tickets to the Patriots vs Lions game on Oct 9; two tickets to the Celtics vs Bulls game on Nov 4, and a three-night stay for two people at the Copal Tree Lodge in Belize which includes 3 veranda breakfasts, use of bikes and kayaks, and more.
LUNGSTRONG, founded in 2011 by 18-year lung cancer survivor Diane Legg, has raised over $5 million for lung cancer research.
Parking will be available at John McGinnis Auctioneers, 76 Main St. in Amesbury and at the Amesbury town lots on Water and Friend streets.
All proceeds raised from this event will benefit lung cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.
For more information on LUNGSTRONG, contact Diane Legg at diane@lungstrong.org or visit www.lungstrong.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.