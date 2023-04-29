BEVERLY — Lungstrong of Amesbury is hosting its 10th annual 5K run and 1.5-mile walk May 21 at 10 a.m. at 72 Cherry St.
The registration fee is $40 for those participating in the live event and $30 for those participating virtually May 13-21. Those wishing to register as a walk-in on the day of the event should arrive at 8:30 a.m.
“This family-friendly event gives 100% of race proceeds and donations to Mass General Cancer Center for thoracic cancer research under the direction of Dr. Justin Gainor,” founder Diane Legg, an 18-year lung cancer survivor, said in a release.
“MGH is making remarkable progress in identifying genetic mutations and developing targeted therapies for lung cancer, and the money we raise at events like these funds these important clinical trials,” she added.
The event will feature food from Big Rig BBQ and Mrs. Hot Dog, and ice cream trucks, beer from True North, and music by the Mike Tebo Band.
Those wishing to volunteer can call or text Natalie Newell at 978-549-3700 or contact her at Natalie.newell@refstockholm.com.
Event organizer and volunteer Jill O’Leary said in the release there are many people who help to make the annual event a success.
“We would like to recognize our premier sponsors Goulder Family Foundation and Takeda, as well as platinum sponsors Brookwood Financial, Mintz, Judith Antoine Shanley Foundation, BDO, Newburyport Development/Marinas,” she said in the release, “gold sponsors Rollins Foundation and Candel Therapeutics; silver sponsors, the Bruins Foundation and Surface Oncology; and bronze sponsors Hyde Construction and Jack Noonan.”
Lungstrong has raised $6 million for lung cancer research since its inception in 2011.
For more information or to register, visit www.lungstrong.org.
