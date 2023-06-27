ROWLEY — A Lynn man arraigned in April on a distribution of child pornography charge recently saw the offense reduced to possession of child pornography, according to Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte.
Michael Derosa, 58, was back in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing when the prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle of the alteration. The reduction, according to Belmonte, also means the case may be transferred to Lynn District Court since the illegal files were discovered with Derosa in Lynn.
That prompted Doyle to schedule a July 26 status date to give Belmonte and Derosa's attorney time to determine whether the case will remain in Newburyport or move down the coast.
Rowley police charged Derosa with distribution of child pornography as a result of an investigation by the Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit, according to police Chief Scott Dumas.
Derosa was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on April 4 and released after posting $3,000 cash bail.
In December, Officer Lucas Tubbs and Officer Carolyn Lynch of the Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation of the distribution of child pornography.
The investigation focused on identifying a person who was sharing child pornography from an internet protocol address in Lynn. That individual allegedly shared several images of child pornography with investigators serving in an undercover capacity.
Rowley police, with assistance from Lynn police, Topsfield police and Massachusetts State Police, served a court-issued search warrant at 155 Curwin Circle in Lynn on March 22 and charged Derosa.
“Any crime against a child is abhorrent,” Dumas said in April. “I would like to recognize the hard work, determination and professionalism shown by Officer Tubbs and Officer Lynch, as well as their supervisor Det. Robert Adams, in performing the difficult work to bring this case to trial. The Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit will always do what it can to stop and prevent crimes against children.”
