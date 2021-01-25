SALISBURY — A Lynn woman charged with breaking into cars near Folly Mill Road early Thursday was ordered by a Newburyport District Court judge to stay away from the town while she awaits trial.
Brittany R. Marcangelo, 21, of Washington Street was arraigned Friday on three counts of nighttime breaking and entering of a vehicle/boat for a felony and larceny under $1,200.
In addition to being banned from stepping foot in Salisbury, she was issued a bail warning and ordered to remain drug free. Her next court date is Feb. 25 for a pretrial hearing.
By the time Salisbury police Officer Michael Tullercash and Sgt. Jeremy Kelley arrived at a Folly Mill Road about 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, the homeowner had chased down Marcangelo. The homeowner told the officers that a camera aimed at his parking lot showed her breaking into three cars and then taking off.
The owner told police that moments earlier, he had taken out his trash and saw her walking away from the driveway.
“This was after his wife received a motion alert on her phone for the driveway surveillance cameras showing a female entering numerous vehicles in their yard,” Tullercash wrote in his report.
The homeowner got in his car and chased her down.
“He then told her to empty her pockets. When she did, he stated that she pulled out various items, which included a steering wheel cover, a lottery ticket, a small pink change purse, gift card and gloves,” Tullercash wrote in his report, adding that none of the items belonged to the homeowner.
“It is suspected at this time that other vehicles may have been entered but due to the time of night, the owners are not yet aware,” Tullercash added in his report.
Kelley placed Marcangelo in his cruiser and drove her to the police station for booking.
Tullercash searched the area and found Marcangelo’s car. Inside, he found miscellaneous tools, nails for a nail gun, jumper cables, a sledgehammer and other tools, he wrote in his report.
Marcangelo admitted to breaking into cars, saying she was “cold and scared” and looking for loose change because she was lost, according to Kelley’s report.
But Kelley was not convinced when he noticed she was holding her car keys while telling him her story.
“She clearly drove to that area and began checking cars to see if they were unlocked,” Kelley wrote in his report.
Marcangelo later changed her story, telling Kelley she entered numerous vehicles and stole several items, according to Kelley.
“It is expected that there will be several additional victims of theft and breaking and entering once these individuals realized their vehicles were entered,” Kelley wrote.
Marcangelo was booked at the police station but by Friday morning’s arraignment, she had been admitted to Anna Jaques Hospital, where she appeared before Judge Peter Doyle via videoconference.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.