NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center is hosting Don Campbell - Salute to Veterans, on Saturday, May 27, at 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.
This concert is free to local veterans thanks to the support of Maudslay Arts Center, Linden Financial Group, the Massachusetts Cultural Council and cultural councils of Merrimac, Rowley, Groveland, Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, and Newburyport. Veterans from these communities can pre-register for the concert by contacting the Amesbury Veterans Office at 978-388-8136 or the Newburyport Veterans Office at 978-462-2201.
Seating is limited to 125 veterans with one guest each, which is the maximum number of people that can fit into the MAC indoor venue. Doors open at 2 p.m. and refreshments are being provided. However, if the weather is good (dry) that day, patrons are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and sit on the lawn.
This coming summer MAC will celebrate its 30th season, which promises something for every musical taste from classical to jazz, from country to the Great American Songbook.
The Don Campbell Band will return to the MAC stage on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. to kick off the summer season. The complete schedule will be available on the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org in early June.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport MA 01950. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving inside to the MAC concert barn when weather dictates.
