ROWLEY — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowley Public Library will host an educational get-together centered around the popular card game Magic: The Gathering.
Much like the classic trading card games Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop and digital collectible card game.
Ever since it was created by Richard Garfield and released in 1993, the game has attracted millions of players around the world who play both for fun and competitively in tournaments with million-dollar prize pools.
A Hasbro subsidiary and producer of the game, Wizards of the Coast, generated more than $1billion in revenue in 2021, in large part due to its trademark card game, according to Hasbro’s 2021 financial report.
The free event take places at the library Jan. 7 from noon to 3 p.m.
Jennifer Patterson, a member of Friends of the Rowley Public Library, helped bring the game to the library in 2019.
“My son was a Boy Scout in the Rowley troop, and the boys played Magic: The Gathering together, and at the time I was a trustee for the library,” Patterson said.
“We were looking for ideas for fun things to do for the kids and teens, and we had a friend who could run Magic: The Gathering games for us, and it was a huge success.”
She said that in the past, they would usually see 10 to 16 people show up for these gatherings, which were hosted every three to four months before COVID put the event on hiatus.
Michael Geary, one of the hosts of the event, said he and his best friend started the gatherings at the library to share their passion for the game.
“I’ve been playing it since ’95. So one of my buddies showed me how to play, and me and him run this little event at the Rowley library,” said Geary, an area resident. “And we love teaching new players how to play, and how to play well and at a higher level.”
Geary explained how the past games have looked.
“We have the brand new people that are wanting to learn how to play, we have specially made decks to show them how to play and introduce them into the game. Most of the other players are experienced and are just playing against each other. Getting a little better, just learning,” Geary said.
“And they come to ask us questions about their decks, about certain plays they made, and they ask us for advice on what we would’ve done,” he added. “I’ve sat down and I’ve given deck advice to players and helped them learn the ins and outs of certain decks. The better players will sit down and want to beat either myself or my best friend, Josh. And we have a good time. It’s all in good fun.”
Geary said he served in the Navy for five years and continued to play the game he had come to love.
“I joined the military and while I was in the military I played at a competitive level. I played at regional, states, world, all around and I loved it, and I ended up getting ranked No. 1 in the military at the time,” he said.
Geary could not pinpoint a particular reason for the game’s recent rise in popularity, but credited the detailed artwork of the cards as a big draw.
“The art is incredible and that actually is a lot of the pulling force for a lot of people is just to see the artwork and I think that’s great. If you just love art, Magic has something for everybody,” Geary said.
He emphasized that these events are for players of all skills and formats.
Patterson said this time, the event is being sponsored by a local gaming store, Kraken Gaming at 174 Newburyport Turnpike.
“There will be giveaways with their decks and cards, and we are excited to have them,” Patterson said.
Geary said some of his own cards will also be part of the giveaways.
