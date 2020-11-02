NEWBURYPORT – The days of grabbing the handle of a blue mailbox, tossing a letter or small package inside and then listening for it to slide down to the bottom are essentially over, at least in the Clipper City.
The U.S. Postal Service is just about finished replacing those boxes with safer, more secure ones that feature narrow slots. The replacements mark the culmination of project that was supposed to be completed last November. But due to COVID-19 health concerns, the project was delayed several months, according to a post office official.
One resident called The Daily News on Monday and said he saw about a half-dozen of the older models mailboxes loaded on a truck parked on Merrimac Street near the parking garage Sunday to be carted away.
With the general election taking place Tuesday and concern in some parts of the country that the U.S. Postmaster General was cutting back service nationwide in an effort to hamper vote-by-mail efforts, the sight of mailboxes being hauled away could easily trigger concerns.
But the Post Office official, who declined to give his name on the record, said the election had nothing to do with the decision to replace them. "Normal maintenance," the official said.
