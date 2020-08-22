NEWBURYPORT — Two vintage mailboxes were returned to their owner a few days after they went missing, thanks to his neighborhood flyer campaign.
South End resident Blake Wilcox had purchased the two mailboxes to use as a finishing touch on a Marlborough Street house he just finished restoring with his company, Joppa Group. But within a day after he placed them outside the house, the mailboxes were taken from the property.
In response, Wilcox made flyers earlier this week for "The Great Mailbox Heist on Marborough Street" and posted them throughout South End neighborhoods, offering a $100 reward for the return of his mailboxes. As he explained, losing the mailboxes "wasn't a big deal," but it seemed like a good opportunity to have some fun.
"I wanted to make a small comedy and drum up some local support," said Wilcox. "I figured, in the time that we're in right now, let's see if we can make some light of this."
Wilcox added, "I was going to get a plane and fly a sign behind it. I actually pictured kids walking down side streets looking for these mailboxes."
But while Wilcox never got the chance to fly the plane, someone did return the mailboxes to the house on Friday.
While he never found out who took the mailboxes, he said he was grateful to have them back.
"They got returned and that's cool too. Someone could have easily kept them or thrown them away," said Wilcox. "I'm glad someone took the effort to bring them back, I would have thanked them and we would have laughed about it."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
