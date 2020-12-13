Main Street Congregational plans outdoor Christmas pageant

AMESBURY — This year's holiday season may not be as bright as it usually is but the Main Street Congregational Church is hoping to bring some joy to the community when it presents an out door telling of the Christmas story next Saturday.
The church traditionally adds a live retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ to its late December services, But the church's pastor, the Rev. Joan MacPherson said the COVID-19 pandemic has however been cause for her congregation to adapt by offering its Christmas pageant out on the church's Main Street front lawn on Saturday , Dec. 19.
"It is an important story to tell and kids of all ages have been part of it in the past," MacPherson said. "Since we are holy distanced, as I like to say, we would like to do it in the safe way."
The nativity scene will feature live donkeys as well as live music and will play out at least twice from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
MacPherson pointed to a lack of an Amesbury Holiday Parade this December and many other traditions which have gone away during the global pandemic as some of the reasons why her church is moving its Christmas pageant outside in 2020.
"We are creating some things that people can do safely," MacPherson said.
According to MacPherson, the church will be making use of its large front lawn to tell the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
"People who wish to observe will be standing on one side of the walkway that goes up the lawn and into the middle of the church," MacPherson said. "All the people who are involved will be socially distanced and wearing masks. When you have a three-year-old dressed as an angel, that can become a little difficult. But any of the kids in it will have a parent with them."
MacPherson said she is still working with the city to make sure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed during the event but hopes it will be able to go off as planned.
"This is our plan as of now, but things may shift," she said. "I am hoping that we can make this happen."
MacPherson said the story of Christmas is always relevant, especially in 2020.
"Love and light are breaking into the world during a dark time," MacPherson said. "It tells the tale of a migrant couple who are living under oppression and not sure of their future. Into this comes life. so we are celebrating that truth."
No admission will be charged for the Christmas pageant but the church however will be taking donations for a diaper (large sizes needed) and baby wipe drive to support the food pantry at the Pettengill House. The Main Street Congregational Church will also be taking donations for the Merrimack Valley Interfaith Sanctuary Network.
"Just like the Magi brought gifts to the baby Jesus, there is an opportunity for those who would like to help out with the diaper drive," MacPherson said. "Those really are better than gold frankincense and myrth."
For more information contact the Main Street Congregational Church at 978-388-0982.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
