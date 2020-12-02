SALISBURY – A Maine man arrested in February and charged with raping a child in Salisbury was recently arraigned in Salem Superior Court and is due back in court Dec. 11.
Christopher Eaton, 34, of Alfred faces a life sentence in state prison if convicted of rape of a child. He was also charged with assault to rape a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14.
He was arrested in February and brought to Newburyport District Court for arraignment. Judge Peter Doyle ordered Eaton held on $20,000 cash bail. The same cash bail was imposed following his arraignment in the higher court.
Little is known about the allegations because the Salisbury police report detailing the charges was impounded before Eaton was arraigned. But Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said the alleged incidents reportedly took place "a couple years ago."
During Eaton's February court appearance, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte described the alleged victim as a "very young" girl.
Eaton's attorney at the time of his arrest described his client as a U.S. Navy veteran who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq during his eight years in the military. He also said Eaton has a clean record and was not a risk to flee the area.
Among those in attendance during the arraignment were Eaton's wife, parents, grandfather and brother.
In a procedural matter, the charges against Eaton were dropped Monday during a status hearing in Newburyport District Court because the case is now in Superior Court.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
