AMESBURY — Hours after being arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop on Interstate 495 in Merrimac, a Maine driver was arrested a second time that day on the same highway after he was spotted inhaling fumes from an aerosol can while in the breakdown lane.
Brian Lavigne, 30, of New Gloucester admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of driving while under the influence during his appearance Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Judge Peter Doyle stripped Lavigne of his driver's license for 45 days and ordered him to remain drug and alcohol free for a year, according to court records.
Roughly 24 hours earlier, Lavigne was in the same courthouse following his arrest Tuesday by state Trooper Michael Gondella on a previous warrant from Peabody District Court.
Gondella saw Lavigne's car in the breakdown lane on I-495 in Merrimac and pulled over to help.
But when Gondella checked Lavigne's criminal record, the trooper learned Lavigne was wanted on a previous warrant. Gondella arrested Lavigne and eventually brought him to District Court to answer for the warrant.
Lavigne was released Tuesday afternoon and ordered to clear up the matter in the Peabody courthouse.
Instead, Lavigne was found slumped over the wheel of his Honda about 4 p.m., barely conscious, in the breakdown lane on I-495 north in Amesbury.
The driver of a highway help van spotted what he thought was a disabled car and saw Lavigne "huffing" the contents of an aerosol can used to clean electronic equipment. The van driver then called state police, according to Trooper Scott Grimes' report.
An ambulance crew was called but Lavigne refused treatment.
When Trooper Patrick Haynes arrived minutes later, he noticed the car was still running. He also saw an aerosol can in Lavigne's lap. He ordered Lavigne to turn off the car but he could not. He also had trouble giving the trooper his driver's license and registration.
A few moments later, Grimes arrived and spoke to the van driver and Haynes. He then went over to Lavigne and tried speaking to him.
"Mr. Lavigne appeared to be dazed and confused, his pupils were enlarged and he appeared to have dry mouth when he spoke," Grimes wrote in his report.
Eventually, Lavigne took and failed a series of field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while under the influence.
At the Newbury state police barracks, Lavigne spoke to Grimes about the effects of "huffing," saying it was "different from a heroin high and that it was quicker, not lasting long," Grimes wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
