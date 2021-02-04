AMESBURY — A Maine man charged with having two handguns, one of them loaded, without a license was released on $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Devon A. Anderson, 29, of North Avenue, Sanford, was arrested Monday morning by a state trooper in Amesbury and charged with carrying a weapon without a firearm identification card (two counts), improper storage of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Following his arrest, Anderson posted $2,500 cash bail and appeared in court alone Wednesday for his arraignment.
Judge Peter Doyle released Anderson without increasing his bail and ordered him to return to court March 16 for a pretrial hearing. While awaiting trial, Anderson must stay out of trouble with the law and must not posses any firearms or dangerous weapons.
Anderson was allegedly driving more than 90 mph Monday about 8 a.m. on Interstate 495 north in Amesbury when he caught the attention of Trooper Robert Padellaro.
Padellaro pulled over Anderson minutes later and asked if there were any guns, knives, weapons or needles in the car. Anderson denied having any guns in the car although Padellaro saw a shooting range lanyard dangling from the rearview mirror.
"So I asked him again if there were any guns and again he claimed that there were not," Padellaro wrote in his report.
Padellaro soon learned that Anderson's car registration had been suspended, prompting the trooper to call for a tow truck.
Padellaro and Trooper Patrick Haynes searched the car, which is typically done before a vehicle is towed. They found a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun in the center console.
The Smith & Wesson had seven bullets inside, including one in the chamber. Haynes then found an empty Taurus G3 9 mm handgun in the trunk.
Anderson, who was now in a cruiser, said he bought the guns in Maine and "didn't see the issues."
Padellaro checked the Massachusetts gun license database and learned Anderson did not have a license.
Anderson was then transported to the Andover barracks for booking. Another trooper questioned Anderson about the guns and "potentially another investigation," Padellaro wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
