BOSTON – A Maine man was sentenced to prison for 13 years Thursday in federal court in Boston for traveling to have sex with a minor and possessing child sexual abuse material.
Following his release from prison, 31-year-old Patrick Plummer of Parsonsfield, Maine, will be on supervised release for five years.
In September 2022, Plummer pleaded guilty to count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age and one count of transportation of child pornography. He has remained in custody since his arrest on related state charges in September 2020.
“This case is another terrifying reminder of the real-life dangers of the internet and the predators that lurk online with the sole intent of targeting, exploiting and sexualizing our children. Mr. Plummer, a grown man, admitted that he was also targeting 10 other young girls. Extensive amounts of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) – including 2-year-old’s being sexualized and tortured – was discovered on his electronic devices. This is every parent’s nightmare,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.
In September 2020, Plummer sent a private message to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl in an online chatroom. Plummer indicated that he was 24 years old and lived in Maine. After confirming the purported minor was 13 years old, Plummer devised a plan to meet her in Georgetown to have sex and discussed specific sexual conduct he wanted to engage in with her and directed the purported minor not to wear undergarments.
On Sept. 26, 2020, Plummer drove from Maine to a predetermined location in Georgetown. Plummer was arrested on scene, at which time four cell phones, a computer and a spring-release knife were found in his possession. Forensic analysis of the electronic evidence seized from Plummer’s car revealed over 7,000 images and approximately 74 videos of CSAM on at least three of the devices. The CSAM included multiple images of children as young as 2 years old being tortured.
Plummer admitted that he had traveled from Maine to meet the purported 13-year-old girl; that he was talking to approximately 10 underaged girls; and that CSAM would be found on his devices. Plummer further admitted that he shared these images with other individuals through Kik Messenger. The investigation also revealed that, prior to this case, Plummer had posed as a 19-year-old female on Kik Messenger to solicit photos from underaged girls for distribution to other users – in some instances using graphic threats such as, “I’ll chop you up into a million pieces,” to compel minors to share images with him.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Salisbury and Newbury Police Departments provided assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan C. Cleary and J. Mackenzie Duane of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.
