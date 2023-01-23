MERRIMAC — A Maine man facing drug distribution offenses saw the charges reduced to simple possession during his appearance Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Michael J. Tosi, 39, of Biddeford pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A and E substance and two counts of possession of a Class B substance, and was sentenced to two years of probation.
While on probation, Tosi must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.
He was arraigned on the more serious charges in March 2021 and posted $2,500 bail to secure his release while the case proceeded, according to court records.
Merrimac police Officer Stephen Ringuette was patrolling the Broad Street area on Feb. 23, 2021, about 11:30 p.m. when he and Officer Brett Remon noticed a pickup truck parked at the BeWell marijuana sales building well after business hours.
The officers pulled into the lot and noticed the truck was empty. A check of the truck’s owner showed that it belonged to Tosi and that he had an active arrest warrant out of Lawrence District Court.
A short time later, they spotted a white van pulling into the lot next to the truck. Tosi exited the van carrying a gas can.
Police then informed him that he was under arrest on the active warrant. After handcuffing Tosi, the officers searched him and found three empty plastic baggies plus $758 in cash, mostly $20 bills.
With Tosi in Remon’s cruiser, the officers searched the truck. They found a plastic baggie with a brown powdery substance and several prescription pills.
“Due to my training and experience, I have known for narcotics to be stored in this type of manner to include heroin, fentanyl as well as prescription and other drugs,” Ringuette wrote in his report.
Following discovery of the baggie, Ringuette called Amesbury police and requested that its K-9 team search the truck more closely. Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols and his dog arrived minutes later and found nothing else sinister.
The plastic baggie had several smaller baggies inside it containing the brown powdery substance and prescription pills, according to Ringuette’s report.
“Due to the packaging of the suspected narcotics and the large sum of lower denomination currency, it has been through my training and experience that people who sell illegal substances package them separately for sale and distribution,” Ringuette wrote in his report.
