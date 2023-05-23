MERRIMAC — Two Maine men had more than a kilo of fentanyl in their car when state police pulled them over Friday on Interstate 495 for a routine speeding stop, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Kaleb Bowring, 30, and Joshua Houle, 27, both of Norridgewock, Maine, were arraigned Monday morning in the same courthouse after being charged with fentanyl trafficking 200 grams or more and felony conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Bowring, who was also charged with speeding, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. Houle, also facing a possession of a class A drug charge, was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Both are due back in court June 22 for probable cause hearings.
Trooper Jack Donaldson was using a radar gun to monitor traffic on Interstate 495 north in Merrimac on Friday around 3:30 p.m. when he caught Bowring driving 86 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Donaldson caught up with them a short while later and pulled Bowring's Toyota Camry over near Broad Street. Bowring admitted he had been speeding when asked why he was stopped. While speaking to Bowring and his passenger, Houle, Donaldson smelled burnt marijuana from inside the car.
Bowring admitted he had smoked marijuana 90 minutes prior to the traffic stop, prompting Donaldson to ask him to step out of the car so he could make sure he was safe to drive. Bowring passed a series of field sobriety tests but shortly thereafter, Donaldson noticed a medicine bottle on Houle.
Houle first claimed it contained prescription medication but then admitted there was fentanyl inside it. Donaldson confirmed that the white and tan colored substance was the potent synthetic opioid. Houle was handcuffed and placed in Donaldson's cruiser. In all, there were 3 grams of fentanyl inside the pill bottle, according to Donaldson's report.
Donaldson returned to the Camry and found a grocery bag with a black shoebox inside. The shoebox contained a black trash bag that had two packages inside it.
"From my training and experiences I identified the packages as pressed cylinder-shaped fingers of fentanyl wrapped in clear plastic wraps," Donaldson wrote in his report, adding he handcuffed Bowring and placed him in a Merrimac police cruiser.
Bowring and Houle were driven back to the Newbury barracks for booking. A K-9 team checked out the rest of the Camry but did not find any more contraband. The packages were also brought back to the station.
The fentanyl inside was wrapped into 97 fingers for sale and weighed 1,055 grams, slightly more than a kilogram, according to Donaldson's report.
