SALISBURY — A Maine man expected to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on felony drug charges was instead brought to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport after having what was described as a seizure.
Michael Harmon, 38, of Naples was arrested Friday after a traffic stop off Interstate 95 and charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of methamphetamines to distribute and felony conspiracy.
Another person in the car, Jennifer Cleveland, 50, of Casco, Maine, was arraigned Monday on charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession of a Class E substance to distribute, and ordered held on $2,000 cash bail. She is due back in court Nov. 1 for a probable cause hearing.
Harmon is due back in court Tuesday for arraignment. He is being held on the same $50,000 cash bail that was imposed following his arrest.
State police Sgt. Edward Troy, along with two other state troopers and two Salisbury police officers, arrested the duo after Troy pulled over Harmon on the exit ramp to Toll Road in Salisbury about 10 p.m. on Friday.
Troy, according to his report, began following a Honda Accord near a Sunoco gas station on Route 110 in Methuen. Troy described the gas station as a place where “illegal drug transactions have occurred.”
“The state police have made consistent arrests and seizures of both large and small amounts of drugs in and coming from this area,” Troy wrote in his report, adding that he had been in contact with Maine State Police regarding “the high number of large seizures of fentanyl in their area that they are aware came from the Lawrence area.”
Troy followed the Honda Accord to Interstate 495 north and tracked it for several miles until the Honda drove over the speed limit while merging onto I-95 north. Troy pulled the Honda over on the Toll Road exit and walked over to speak to the driver.
Harmon was behind the wheel while Cleveland was in the back seat, covering most of her body with a blanket. There was another woman in the front seat. Harmon, who admitted he did not have a license, nervously told Troy that Cleveland was sick and he was driving her to the hospital.
Troy ordered Harmon out of the car and frisked him for weapons. During the search, Troy found a glass vial containing what was later identified to be a “sizable amount” of methamphetamines. Harmon was then placed in Troy’s cruiser.
The front-seat passenger told Troy they had come from Lawrence but denied taking or buying drugs. After the passenger exited the car, Troy found a used glass pipe on the seat, according to Troy’s report.
Cleveland, who by this time had removed the blanket from her body, told Troy they had gone to Lawrence for some drinks. While asking Cleveland questions, Troy noticed a black bag next to her. Inside, he spotted pills and a digital scale with white residue.
Salisbury police Officers Adrienne Costa and Michael Tullercash arrived to assist about 10:19 p.m. Costa searched Cleveland and found about 80 grams of fentanyl in two small baggies hidden in her bra.
With Cleveland and Harmon both under arrest, police searched the entire car. They found four cell phones and a plastic shovel containing fentanyl residue. The other passenger was not arrested.
During booking, Harmon told police he knew nothing about the fentanyl and that it belonged to Cleveland.
Cleveland expressed disbelief and shock that Harmon accused her of owning the drugs. She told police that Harmon threw the baggies at her and ordered her to hide them in her bra, Troy wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.