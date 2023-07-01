SALISBURY — A Maine woman facing a fentanyl trafficking charge saw the offense reduced to simple possession as part of a plea deal in Newburyport District Court.
Jennifer Cleveland, 51, of Casco was also charged with possession of a Class E substance to distribute and felony conspiracy to violate drug laws. As part of the plea agreement Monday, Cleveland saw the conspiracy charge dropped and the remaining charges continued without a finding for a year.
She was arraigned on the three original charges Oct. 3 and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. Her arraignment came roughly 11 days before a co-defendant, Michael Harmon of Naples, Maine, was arraigned on fentanyl trafficking, possession of methamphetamines to distribute and felony conspiracy charges.
Harmon pleaded guilty to two of the charges in Salem Superior Court late last month. On the fentanyl trafficking charge, he was sentenced to a minimum of three years and six months, and a maximum of four years and six months in jail with credit for 283 days already served.
Harmon was sentenced to two years behind bars for the possession charge with jail time beginning after the completion of the first sentence, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
State police Sgt. Edward Troy, along with two other state troopers and two Salisbury police officers, arrested the duo after Troy pulled over Harmon on the Interstate 95 exit ramp to Toll Road in Salisbury on Sept. 30 about 10 p.m.
Troy, according to his report, began following a Honda Accord near a Sunoco gas station on Route 110 in Methuen. Troy described the gas station as a place where “illegal drug transactions have occurred.”
Troy followed the Honda Accord to Interstate 495 north and tracked it for several miles until the Honda drove over the speed limit while merging onto I-95 north. Troy pulled the Honda over at the Toll Road exit and walked over to speak to the driver.
Harmon was behind the wheel while Cleveland was in the back seat, covering most of her body with a blanket. There was another woman in the front seat. Harmon, who admitted he did not have a driver’s license, nervously told Troy that Cleveland was sick and he was driving her to the hospital.
Troy ordered Harmon out of the car and frisked him for weapons. During the search, Troy found a glass vial containing what was later identified as a “sizable amount” of methamphetamines. Harmon was then placed in Troy’s cruiser.
The front-seat passenger told Troy they had come from Lawrence but denied taking or buying drugs. After the passenger left the car, Troy found a used glass pipe on the seat, according to his report.
Cleveland, who by this time had removed the blanket from her body, told Troy they had gone to Lawrence for some drinks. While asking Cleveland questions, Troy noticed a black bag next to her. Inside, he spotted pills and a digital scale with white residue.
Salisbury police Officers Adrienne Costa and Michael Tullercash arrived to assist about 10:19 p.m. Costa searched Cleveland and found about 80 grams of fentanyl in two small baggies hidden in her bra.
With Cleveland and Harmon both under arrest, police searched the entire car. They found four cell phones and a plastic shovel with fentanyl residue. The other passenger was not arrested.
During booking, Harmon told police he knew nothing about the fentanyl and that it belonged to Cleveland.
Harmon’s arraignment was delayed roughly 11 days after he allegedly suffered a seizure during his arrest. He was brought to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for an evaluation, causing the lengthy postponement.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
