NEWBURYPORT — Two Maine women charged with drug trafficking were ordered held on cash bail following their arraignments in Newburyport District Court.
Farrah Webber, 42, was held on $5,000 cash bail Wednesday. Kara Voisine, 47, was arraigned earlier this month and held on $25,000 cash bail.
The two Bangor residents face charges of fentanyl/heroin and methamphetamine trafficking of more than 200 grams.
In early October, both women were arraigned on drug possession charges following their arrest by state police in Salisbury following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 495 near Interstate 95.
Police found heroin, crystal methamphetamine, Ecstasy and other illegal substances on them. Officers also found a lockbox inside a backpack, a state police trooper wrote in his report.
The next day, they were arraigned on the lesser charges and released on $250 (Webber) and $1,000 (Voisine) cash bail. They were ordered to return to court Wednesday for pretrial hearings.
Soon after their release, a state trooper obtained a warrant to search the lockbox. Inside, he found “well over” 600 grams of crystal methamphetamine, roughly 280 grams of heroin or fentanyl, a digital scale, hypodermic needles, oxycodone and Ecstasy pills, and other drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
The discovery prompted state police to amend the charges against Webber and Voisine to include drug trafficking. Warrants were issued for their arrests.
On Wednesday, accompanied by her attorney Scott Gleason, Webber walked into District Court for her arraignment. Voisine turned herself in weeks earlier.
Essex County prosecutor April Pagliarulo asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Webber on $50,000 cash bail, arguing that the lockbox belonged to Webber.
But Gleason argued for $5,000 cash bail, saying his client could not afford such a high bail and should receive credit for appearing in court voluntarily.
He added that Webber was a former drug addict who was taken advantage of “so others survive while the sick get ravaged by the penalties.”
Gleason said his client did not have any knowledge of the business end of drug trafficking.
On Oct. 6 about 12:50 a.m, Trooper Andrew Kilbarian spotted a white Chevy Impala with Maine plates cross over marked white lines on I-495 north and briefly drive over the breakdown lane’s rumble strip.
Kilbarian pulled the car over just before I-95 north in Salisbury and spoke to the driver, later identified as Voisine. Neither Voisine nor the passenger, Webber, had valid driver’s licenses.
While peering into the sedan, Kilbarian spotted a large machete in the front compartment. The trooper ordered them out of the car for his safety and with the help of Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody, who had just arrived to help, handcuffed the two women on driving offenses.
During a search of the Impala, Kilbarian found a glass pipe and a ibuprofen bottle inside an open pocketbook. The pill bottle contained crystal methamphetamine. Inside the glove compartment, Kilbarian found Ecstasy and oxycodone pills.
“A backpack on the rear driver’s side seat contained numerous hypodermic needles and a brown, zippered lockbox,” Kilbarian wrote in his report.
When police searched Webber and Voisine, they found additional illegal drugs, including heroin and more crystal methamphetamine.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
