SALISBURY — Construction is set to begin on a large-scale cultivation and manufacturing facility that the co-founders hope will become a key marijuana business in the state — much akin to the best local craft beer.
Root & Bloom LLC intends to build the 40,000-square-foot, recreational marijuana operation on 2.3 acres at 187 Lafayette Road — Route 1.
"We want to be a leader in the marketplace when it comes to cannabis products," said George Haseltine, who along with Brad Kutcher is a Root & Bloom co-founder.
"When you think of something like (Tree House Brewing Company), they are known for really putting out the best beer product in not just a commonwealth but the region," Haseltine said.
The Salisbury-based company received a special permit from the Planning Board last month and Key Construction of South Easton intends to break ground next month.
Haseltine said he wants the operation to be "the most-efficient cultivation and product manufacturing facility for the entire commonwealth."
It will be designed by Cambridge-based architectural firm Anderson Porter Designs.
According to Haseltine, the state's fledgling cannabis cultivation and retail industry, as well as its market, is lacking something akin to craft beer.
The realities of working with cannabis in Massachusetts, however, create some unique circumstances, according to Haseltine.
"Obviously, we cannot sell the product across state lines," Haseltine said. "So you can really think of Massachusetts as a country unto itself when it comes to selling marijuana. We hope to be the leader in the commonwealth and, when people think of Root & Bloom, I want them to think of high-quality craft cannabis as if they were thinking about (Tree House Brewing Company) or some of the other fantastic breweries that the commonwealth has."
Haseltine's company entered into a host community agreement with the town last summer and will be required to pay a one-time community impact fee of $350,000 spread out over five payments: $150,000 upon receipt of a special permit; $50,000 upon receipt of the final license from the state Cannabis Control Commission; $50,000 six months after the receipt of the final license; $50,000 18 months after receiving the final license.
The company will also pay $50,000 a year after moving forward.
The town's $28.5 million Lafayette Road sewer project was one feature that made Salisbury very attractive to Root & Bloom.
"This is part of the revitalization of Route 1 and its businesses and we really want to answer that call," Haseltine said. "We want to be the first in, so to speak, on Route 1 to bring a thriving commercial business to it."
Haseltine went on to say that he hopes his company will be well-positioned if and when marijuana sales are legalized on a federal level and his product's consistency will be of utmost importance to him.
"When someone buys our product, I want them to have confidence that the product is going to taste and feel and produce the same effect over and over again," Haseltine said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.